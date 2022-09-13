Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Model and Actress Dallas Chandler Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Dallas Chandler, model, actress, and vocalist, has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"I think Dallas will bring a ton of creativity to the site" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "Our creators are posting incredible content on HoneyDrip and the fans are loving it. We continue to see more traffic on the site month over month. I'm confident that as we grow, we will see both users and creators migrate towards our platform and away from some of the competitor sites, such as OnlyFans."

Dallas Chandler is a model, actress, and vocalist. She grew up in a small mountain town in Colorado, where she would fulfill her passion for performing through local beauty pageants, theatrical productions and singing in her choir. At the age of 18, she moved on her own to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Dallas has appeared in music videos as well as commercials for brands such as JC Penny, Roland and Bish. In 2015 she made here theatrical debut which included performances in Absolute Vow, The Madness Within, The Great Illusion and Fatale. She has also graced the covers of Playboy and B.A.D.D magazines.

"I'm really looking forward to creating content for the HoneyDrip platform!" said Dallas. "I was a fan of the company for a long time, so when I was invited to become a creator on the site, I jumped at the opportunity. I love how the platform was built by women, and the messaging behind it. It is a fan-based membership site and a safe channel for creative expression. It's also a great place to communicate, not only with my fans, but with other creators as well. I'm excited to be part of the HoneyDrip team and I'm looking forward to creating incredible content with them!"

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

