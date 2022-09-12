Truckstop Sets New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title in Honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

New record set for largest toy truck sentence

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest toy truck sentence in celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 11-17. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time where the country celebrates and shows appreciation for the hardworking truck drivers who help keep America running. Using more than 2,000 branded big rig toy trucks, Truckstop spelled 'Truck drivers are the rockstars of the road!' at their Boise, Idaho office on September 9, 2022.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest toy truck sentence, officially the longest toy car sentence, stretched more than 65 feet wide and almost 14 feet tall and took more than 30 Truckstop employees to accomplish. (PRNewswire)

"I was excited to join the team at Truckstop for their record-breaking GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt," says Michael Empric, official adjudicator from Guinness World Records. "Seeing 2,098 toy trucks spelling out a sentence recognizing truck drivers for their crucial work was officially amazing!"

"Truck drivers are the backbone of America. We wanted to do something big to show how much we appreciate them, and there isn't anything much bigger than setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "We appreciate the long hours and sacrifices truck drivers make. They truly are the rockstars of the road."

The toy trucks will be donated to Western Idaho Community Action Partnership (WICAP), a non-profit serving several counties in Idaho since 1965. Their programs serve community members of all ages, and the toy trucks will be donated to local children in need ahead of and during the holiday season.

For more information about how Truckstop is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, visit https://truckstop.com/rockstars.

About Guinness World Records

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multimedia brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai. Today, we deliver world class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Every year, our in-house consultancy helps thousands of brands, businesses, and organisations to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions – engaging audiences, creating captivating, shareable content and telling authentic stories that generate genuine media impact. To find out more about record-breaking for businesses, visit https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/business-marketing-solutions/

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

