Susan G. Komen® Los Angeles MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnostics

L.A. Community Comes Together for the First Time in Two Years at L.A. LIVE!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be holding the first in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk in Los Angeles in more than two years. The L.A. MORE THAN PINK Walk will help to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients in the community who are in need of critical patient services including screening and diagnostics.

This year's Walk is also in a brand-new location and will be held on Saturday, October 8, at L.A. LIVE!, the premiere sports and entertainment district in downtown Los Angeles.

"We are looking forward to seeing our community and being able to offer an expansive, family-friendly location for this year's walk," said Courtney Jurado, Executive Director of Los Angeles Susan G. Komen. "Funds raised support our critical work and will support the screening and diagnostics voucher program for L.A."

"Our goal is to raise $475,000 this year to be able to provide critically needed that are in greater demand than ever," said Jurado. "We are grateful for the support to help the women and men facing breast cancer in our community and it is through our Walk we are able to raise much-needed funds to get what breast cancer patients need today."

"We are excited and grateful for our participants, Walk teams, sponsors and volunteers," said Jurado. "It is because of them, we are able to make it possible for individuals in L.A. facing breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer to receive the support they need."

Komen is pleased to welcome returning Walk sponsors this year including: Bank of America, Walgreens, KPMG, Cedars-Sinai, Capital Group, Dr. CBD, Diginicap and Don Francisco's Coffee.

Komen is excited to welcome this year's new sponsors including: FabFitFun, AndersonHoldings, Birdy Grey, KABC-TV, Trejo's Coffee & Donuts, L.A. Galaxy, Pure & Wild Co.

Additionally, Jovana Lara, KABC-TV weekday anchor will serve as Emcee of the L.A. Walk.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the L.A. Walk:

Free coffee for all participants provided by Don Francisco's Coffee

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer can gather and will receive complimentary breakfast tacos and fruit juices provided by The Jonathan Club

Free bananas and granola bars for all participants

Recognition of survivors and co-survivors during the Opening Ceremony

We Remember Tent where participants can post photos and messages to their loved ones.

DJ Desi to play latest hits during the walk

Live music provided by Johnny and Jaalene

Pre-Walk warm up before the start

Free swag bags in Hope Village provided by Walk sponsors

Komen L.A. MORE THAN PINK WALK

L.A. Live

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, California



Saturday, October 8, 2022



7:00 AM Event Opens

8:30 AM Opening Ceremony



9:00 AM MORE THAN PINK Walk Begins



Register Online for more information

www.komen.org/lacountywalk

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Deb Song

Susan G. Komen

(309)416-0419

dsong@komen.org

