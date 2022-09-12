New Story Extends Services to New York by Partnering with The Rebecca School and Aaron School

The Rebecca School and Aaron School share New Story's mission to help children and young adults with social and emotional, developmental, and learning challenges to maximize their potential and lead confident and successful lives

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story, a leading provider of special education services in the U.S., announced its partnership with two private special education schools, expanding its support network for students with social and emotional, developmental, and learning challenges.

Rebecca School and Aaron School are located in New York City and focus on supporting children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, and attention, sensory, or social challenges. With nearly two decades of experience, Rebecca School and Aaron School each have proven track records of promoting the education and development of children and young adults with special education needs. By adding these leading education institutions to the company's existing network of schools – Green Tree School & Services, New England Academy, New Story Schools, Rivermont, River Rock Academy, and Sage Alliance – New Story's geographic reach and impact now extend to more than 3,000 students in six states across the northeast.

"We are dedicated to helping our students and families succeed by equipping every single student with the resources, emotional, and physical support they need to reach their individualized goals," said Jon Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer of New Story. "The Rebecca School and Aaron School share New Story's core mission, vision, and values. I am thrilled to partner with the exceptional leadership at these leading academic institutions because of their track record and commitment to quality services."

New Story Schools, the organization's flagship school brand, was founded in 1997 with one school in Pennsylvania. Since 1997, New Story has developed new schools, clinics, programs, and services to evolve with the growing need for special and alternative education, and pediatric mental health solutions.

Rebecca School is a private, special needs therapeutic day school that began serving students in 2006. Rebecca School educates students with neurodevelopmental delays in relating and communicating, which includes students with an autism spectrum diagnosis. Aaron School, a private K-12 special education school, serves students with learning disabilities and attention disorders. The lower School was established in 2002 and the upper school established in 2009. They merged in 2012.

"The Rebecca and Aaron Schools will continue their great work for students and families in New York City," added Bicknell. "For so many years, the Rebecca School and the Aaron School have had an incredible impact on the lives of the children and young adults they serve. We are dedicated to ensuring that impact continues in the future."

DC Advisory acted as exclusive financial advisor to Rebecca School and Aaron School.

