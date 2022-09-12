Cipia collaborates with Intel India on aftermarket Driver Monitoring Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), a leading provider of AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions, today announced that it is collaborating with Intel India's Intel® Onboard Fleet Services, a comprehensive fleet safety SaaS solution exclusively designed for Indian commercial vehicle fleets. Cipia-FS10 will add Driver Monitoring features to the SaaS solution and initial deployments are underway in leading commercial fleets in India.

The Cipia-FS10 is a hardware and software solution that offers an advanced in-cabin video telematics and driver monitoring system as an aftermarket solution for the fleet industry. The Cipia-FS10 utilizes computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor the driver's state behind the wheel, detecting driver ID, drowsiness, distraction and driver actions like phone and seatbelt use.

Intel® Onboard Fleet Services is a comprehensive fleet safety solution focused on Indian commercial vehicle fleets. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Intel® Onboard Fleet Services safeguards fleets and steps up operations efficiency to deliver true business advantage. The solution combines advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), telematics, and driver monitoring systems (DMS) to enable safer and more efficient fleet management.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said, "Cipia's collaboration with Intel India is an important milestone for commercial vehicle safety. Together, we're deploying the most advanced technology to protect fleet companies, drivers, and other road users. We're ready to bring our solution to more Indian commercial fleets, providing a safer experience to drivers and other road users across the country."

Kishore Ramisetty, Vice President & General Manager, Vertical Solutions and Services Group at Intel Corporation, said, "Intel is happy to collaborate with Cipia to improve road safety at scale. Fleet owners are taking steps to ensure their drivers and vehicles are safe on the road. Intel® Onboard Fleet Services is a comprehensive solution that makes this commitment to road safety a reality."

Cipia and Intel are ready to bring the combined solution to more fleets in the market.

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense – driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense – occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 – a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

