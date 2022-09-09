NC DHHS Flu
Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q2 Financial Results

Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

-     Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $34.2 million
-     Launched Ideanomics Energy increasing our services and offerings
-     Energica launched new bike Experia in addition to Energica Inside

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its second quarter 2022 operating results for the periods ended June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)(PRNewswire)

"In the second quarter Ideanomics was able to  demonstrate our growing EV businesses, highlighted by our strong revenue growth at both Energica and Solectrac. Their new facility in Sonoma will allow us to produce more tractors in response to demand. Additionally, Energica announced its newest bike, the 'Experia', in addition to Energica Inside. These developments will enable us to continue to drive the revenue growth these businesses are experiencing," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

Selected Business Updates and Highlights

  • Solectrac opened new CA facility, ramping out production capacity
  • Energica Day at Nasdaq in Times Square, NY
  • Energica expanded their lineup by revealing 'Experia' a new green tourer electric motorcycle
  • US Hybrid announced near-zero emission natural gas-powered hybrid powertrain for drayage and long-haul trucks
  • Energica Launched Energica Inside to help accelerate industry shift to EV
  • Introduced Ideanomics Energy; signed first customer agreement with Coast Counties Peterbilt
  • InoBat and Ideanomics announced plans to build R&D and battery production facility in Indiana

Ideanomics Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results 

Revenue for the second quarter was $34.2 million, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth highlighted by Ideanomics' growing EV business. Revenue from the US in the second quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million versus $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.6 million due to lower revenues at Timios, but was offset with significant growth in revenues at both our Energica and Solectrac brands. We expect global revenues from EV to continue to grow as we incorporate Energica into our product offerings and our worldwide customer base expands.

Gross Profit 

Gross profit for the second quarter was $1.5 million, which represented a Gross Margin of 4.4%. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.0 million.

Conference Call Information

As a reminder, the upcoming Conference Call will cover the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 in addition to the first quarter and second quarter 2022 results. Details are as follows: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer), Robin Mackie (President of Ideanomics Mobility) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, Friday, September 9, 2022 to discuss the preliminary results. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions from the Say platform and during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.

To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7uvVDWR3

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics,Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018
Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen
Communications Director
Email: trolfvondenbaumen@ideanomics.com

IDEANOMICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $—,  $—  and $- , $1, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

$           24,534


$            6,957


$            39,411


$            11,472

Revenue from sales of services

9,589


22,794


20,049


48,004

Other revenue

79


$               376


133


$                 590

Total revenue

34,202


30,127


59,593


60,066

Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $4 and $0, $8 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

25,027


6,060


40,765


10,512

Cost of revenue from sales of services

7,605


14,663


17,188


29,277

Cost of other revenue

81


373


131


533

Total cost of revenue

32,713


21,096


58,084


40,322

Gross profit

1,489


9,031


1,509


19,744









Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative expenses

38,750


19,780


75,845


36,669

Research and development expense

680


235


1,694


245

Asset  impairment

572



653


Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net


(2,401)


(131)


(1,907)

Litigation settlement

42



42


5,000

Depreciation and amortization

2,282


1,441


3,567


2,769

Total operating expenses

42,326


19,055


81,670


42,776









Loss from operations

(40,837)


(10,023)


(80,161)


(23,032)









Interest and other income (expense):








Interest income

840


238


1,603


395

Interest expense

(488)


(801)


(1,067)


(1,375)

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net

(42)


(1,234)


(188)


(1,264)

Gain on remeasurement of investment


2,915


10,965


2,915

Other income, net

1,696


837


1,887


499

Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest

(38,831)


(8,068)


(66,961)


(21,862)









Income tax benefit

147


1,682


525


9,027

Equity in gain (loss) of equity method investees

(589)


(461)


(1,928)


(615)









Net loss

(39,273)


(6,847)


(68,364)


(13,450)









Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing












Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(39,273)


(6,847)


(68,364)


(13,450)









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

1,506


152


2,086


272









Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders

$         (37,767)


$           (6,695)


$           (66,278)


$           (13,178)









Earnings (loss) per share








Basic

$             (0.08)


$             (0.02)


$              (0.13)


$              (0.03)

Diluted

$             (0.08)


$             (0.02)


$              (0.13)


$              (0.03)









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

497,792,525


433,098,279


497,577,331


412,230,966

Diluted

497,792,525


433,098,279


497,577,331


412,230,966

IDEANOMICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$              85,508


$            269,863

Accounts receivable, net

6,657


3,338

Contract assets

3,115


2,772

Amount due from related parties

303


266

Available-for-sale securities

3,312


Notes receivable third parties

69,830


54,907

Notes receivable from related party

1,004


697

Inventory

23,770


6,159

Prepaid expenses

23,187


20,015

Other current assets

5,129


4,490

Total current assets

221,815


362,507

Property and equipment, net

8,318


2,905

Intangible assets, net

84,367


42,546

Goodwill

72,098


16,161

Operating lease right of use assets

17,740


12,827

Long-term investments

25,518


35,588

Other non-current assets

1,345


903

Total assets

$            431,201


$            473,437





LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$              16,310


$               6,674

Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $4,407 and $3,163 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

6,048


5,392

Accrued salaries

6,269


8,957

Amount due to related parties

2,394


1,102

Other current liabilities

12,792


7,137

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,926


3,086

Current contingent consideration

722


648

Promissory note-short term

3,591


312

Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-short term

33,437


57,809

Total current liabilities

85,489


91,117

Promissory note-long term

1,716


Operating lease liability-long term

13,638


9,647

Non-current contingent consideration

145


350

Deferred tax liabilities

8,799


5,073

Other long-term liabilities

724


620

Total liabilities

110,511


106,807

Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)




Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:




Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

1,262


1,262

Equity:




Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 497,272,524 shares and 497,272,525 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

498


497

Additional paid-in capital

973,701


968,066

Accumulated deficit

(672,037)


(605,758)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(5,691)


222

Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholders' equity

296,472


363,027

Non-controlling interest

22,956


2,341

Total equity

319,427


365,368

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity

$            431,201


$            473,437

IDEANOMICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

Net loss

$        (39,273)


$          (6,847)


$        (68,364)


$        (13,450)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of nil tax:








Changes in fair value of available-for-sale securities


(20)



(20)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(10,220)


(40)


(7,803)


(733)

Comprehensive loss

(49,493)


(6,907)


(76,167)


(14,203)

Comprehensive loss (gain) attributable to non-controlling interest

3,385


158


3,681


591

Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders

$        (46,108)


$          (6,750)


$        (72,486)


$        (13,612)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-inc-reports-q2-financial-results-301621114.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

