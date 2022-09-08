NEW PARTNERSHIP BRINGS FIRST-EVER DONATION SYSTEM TO NETWORK OF VETERINARY CLINICS

Donations to fund the Veterinary Hope Foundation's specially designed support groups for veterinarians

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week, the Veterinary Hope Foundation (VHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is announcing its partnership with Greenline Pet, a veterinary software company, and Bader Rutter, a full-service advertising agency specializing in the veterinary channel, to bring the first-ever client donation payment system to veterinary clinics. Donations made through the Greenline system will go toward funding the Veterinary Hope Foundation's mission of improving veterinary team mental health by building small communities of support. Donations will help to fund the delivery of six-week professionally facilitated peer support groups that help veterinary professionals better handle the unique stressors of their profession.

Donations made through the Greenline system fund the foundation's mission of improving veterinary team mental health.

"With too many veterinarians reducing their hours or leaving clinical practice altogether, we knew we had to do something to help this profession in dire need of support," said Nick Meurrier, Greenline Pet. "Aligning with the Veterinary Hope Foundation was a natural choice for us as they look to directly support mental wellness in the veterinary community through their peer support groups. All of us at Greenline look forward to seeing the impact this donation system can have in bringing much-needed help to a profession we care deeply about."

Each of Greenline's network of 10,000 veterinary clinics will have the chance to opt into this donation program. Once enrolled, veterinary clinics will offer their clients the opportunity to donate an amount of their choosing to the Veterinary Hope Foundation at checkout. All donations made to the Veterinary Hope Foundation are tax deductible and will be billed as a separate line item. For every dollar donated, 98 cents will directly fund the foundation.

"We're thrilled to have Greenline's support in delivering our mission to bring the veterinary community education and connection programs," said Dr. Blair McConnel, Veterinary Hope Foundation. "With donations made through this program, we will be able to provide many veterinary professionals with specialized training, resources and community to better handle the challenges unique to our profession, including convenience euthanasia, highly emotional client interactions, long hours, high student debt loads and more."

Upon enrollment in the donation program, participating clinics will receive materials to help educate their clients about these tough issues. As the agency of record for the Veterinary Hope Foundation, Bader Rutter was responsible for bringing this launch to life, while also developing a client-facing education campaign to support these veterinary clinics and the foundation as a whole.

"We've worked with veterinarians and their teams for over 20 years. At this point, veterinarians are more than our partners, allies and advisers. They're our friends," said David Jordan, president, Bader Rutter. "We are a founding sponsor of the Veterinary Hope Foundation because we believe we can help to raise awareness of these issues and promote healthy dialogue. Pet owners want to help. They want to participate. With this launch, they'll have an opportunity to do so."

To learn more about the Veterinary Hope Foundation's support groups, please visit: https://veterinaryhope.org/support-groups/. If you're a Greenline clinic looking to get involved, please watch the Greenline portal for next steps.

About the Veterinary Hope Foundation

Founded in May 2021, the Veterinary Hope Foundation (VHF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on early prevention, education and connection programs tailored for the animal care community. Built on the belief that there's hope for veterinarians in crisis, the VHF provides veterinarians with the preventive tools and support they need to navigate the common stressors unique to their profession. Governed by a board of directors and advisory panel composed of mental health experts, practicing veterinarians and animal lovers, the VHF is uniquely positioned to impact the future of the veterinarian profession. To learn more about the VHF, please visit VeterinaryHope.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Greenline Pet

Founded in April 2013, Greenline is the industry leader and preferred digital platform for easing clinic workload related to coupon and rebate redemption. Greenline not only digitally processes manufacturer coupons and rebates but also supports loyalty and wellness programs. Our software saves clinics time, improves the pet owner experience, drives compliance, increases doses and revenue, prevents lost reimbursements, and is an environmentally friendly alternative to paper-based submissions.

Greenline already supports over 10,000 veterinary clinics and provides best-in-class customer service to our clients and clinics with a dedicated Customer Experience team located in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Bader Rutter

Bader Rutter is a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Milwaukee and Chicago. It is the largest agricultural marketing agency and the leading B2B marcom agency in the country, as well as the leading B2B marcom agency in the world with global agency partner BBN International. With around 245 full-time employees in 13 states, Bader Rutter offers a full array of advertising, digital and social media, public relations, business consulting, and design capabilities. The employee-owned agency's expertise includes core work in agriculture, the food production system, pet care and animal health, manufacturing, insurance and financial services.

