KemperSports Launches KemperSports Venues to Deliver Premier Sports Experiences at Youth and Recreation Sports Facilities

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KemperSports announced today the launch of KemperSports Venues, a new business unit that will serve and support its expanding portfolio of youth and recreation sports facilities. KemperSports Venues will deliver premier sports experiences at best-in-class facilities for athletes, parents, coaches, and guests, and bring new programming and events to its managed locations across the country.

KemperSports has proven experience in operating a host of sports facilities, from small gyms to expansive sportsplexes. Currently, the company manages seven facilities that offer 10 sports, including Warinanco Sports Center in Roselle, N.J., Fieldhouse Essex in Middleton, Mass and New England Baseball Complex in Northborough, Mass. Recently, KemperSports was named the exclusive facility manager and marketing partner for 3STEP Sports, the leading youth sports event and club team owner in the U.S.

To support the new endeavor, KemperSports will leverage its more than four decades of experience in managing the country's top sports facilities, golf courses, private clubs and destination resorts as well as world-class events. The company's portfolio features iconic sports events such as the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, college basketball's premier early season tournament, and the McDonald's All-American Games, the preeminent high school boys and girls all-star basketball game.

KemperSports has also hosted more than 15 USGA amateur and professional championships, including the 2015 U.S. Open, the 2010 and 2020 U.S. Amateur, and the 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur.

"More than $9 billion has been committed to building venues that cater to youth and amateur sports since 2017. When you couple that with the fact that youth sports generate over $30 billion in spending, it is clear that it is a big and growing business," said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner. "Our company was built on a passion for sports and exceptional service, and we look forward to continuing that tradition and enhancing the overall experience for all participants in the world of recreational sports and sports facilities nationwide."

For more information on KemperSports Venues, please visit www.kempersports.com/venues.

About KemperSports

KemperSports is a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company with headquarters in Chicago and Northbrook, Illinois, and regional offices throughout the U.S. The company manages more than 130 sports venues, golf courses, private clubs, and destination resorts nationwide, including world-class properties such as Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Chambers Bay, and Streamsong Resort. The KemperSports portfolio also features iconic sports events, such as the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, McDonald's All-American Games and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. For more information about KemperSports, visit www.kempersports.com.

