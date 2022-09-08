The Joint Chiropractic Becomes the Official Chiropractor of the USC Trojans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces a sponsorship agreement with the USC Trojans. The brand has been named the official chiropractor for a three-year term running through 2025. This is The Joint's first sponsorship in the Pac-12 Conference.

"USC has a proud athletic heritage and we are pleased to be aligned with such a world-class sports program," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This sponsorship demonstrates The Joint's commitment to championing chiropractic care and the preventative benefits that are vital to keeping the body balanced, flexible and functioning at its best – especially for athletes. We wish the Trojans a very successful season!"

According to an article published in Chiropractic Economics, there are several ways chiropractic can boost sports performance including better hand-eye coordination, improved reaction time, increased muscular function, decreased healing time associated with other athletic injuries, and more1.

"We are proud to welcome and partner with The Joint Chiropractic as the official chiropractic partner of the USC Trojans," said Drew DeHart, vice president/general manager of USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports. "The Joint Chiropractic is a great addition to the USC Athletics' partner program, marketing to Trojan faithful coast to coast."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

There are 40 The Joint Chiropractic clinics in the greater Los Angeles area.

The Joint Chiropractic is the official chiropractic partner of nine athletic programs across the country. For more information about chiropractic for sports and fitness, or to learn more about The Joint's partnerships, visit thejoint.com/sports-and-fitness. Watch the brand's latest patient testimonial to discover the benefits of chiropractic care for everyday athletes at https://youtu.be/47mP7CXGBrM.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly's insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 750 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

