Cowbell Expands API-based quoting to Flagship Cyber Insurance Offering

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced application programming interfaces (APIs) for Prime 250, its flagship cyber insurance product for businesses with revenue up to $250 million. With API integration now available for both Prime 100 and now Prime 250, insurance digital aggregators can integrate directly to Cowbell's platform, enabling quick and efficient cyber insurance quoting.

SMEs represent nearly two-thirds of the American economy, yet there is still ongoing demand for digital and adaptable insurance solutions. Cowbell's API integration directly accelerates the adoption of cyber insurance to SMEs, bringing flexibility and scalability to digital insurance aggregators who serve independent insurance agents with various carrier insurance programs. The integration multiplies options for agents to prepare quotes and for policyholders to access cyber coverage, establishing it as a robust option for cyber coverage and an efficient means to reach deeper into the SME market.

"We welcome Cowbell's approach to digital insurance where businesses can get a relevant quote in real-time and activate their cyber coverage immediately," says Brian Thornton, CEO at ProWriters. "With the demand for cyber insurance exploding, we are pleased to see Cowbell's Prime 250 available via API which brings breadth of coverage and product flexibility to the market."

"Cowbell remains the only cyber insurance provider to instantly deliver, through APIs, bindable quotes," said Rajeev Gupta, co-founder and CPO at Cowbell. "As SMEs continue their digital transformation journey, agents are able to provide immediate quoting, bringing cyber insurance to the backbone of America's economy. SMEs get access to cyber coverages all while benefiting from an immediate assessment of risk and Cowbell risk resources, such as risk engineering, bundled with their cyber policies."

In August 2021, Cowbell announced the industry's first distribution of APIs, offering integration of Cowbell Prime 100. This allowed insurance digital aggregators to streamline the digital distribution of cyber insurance by direct integration and instant quoting of the Prime 100 platform.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell is signaling a new era in cyber insurance by harnessing technology and data to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with advanced warning of cyber risk exposures bundled with cyber insurance coverage adaptable to today and tomorrow's threats. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

About ProWriters

ProWriters was founded in 2012 as a wholesaler offering Errors and Omissions (E&O), Directors and Officers (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Crime, and Cyber Insurance for all businesses. In 2018 ProWriters launched Cyber IQ, a comparative rating platform for cyber insurance where brokers can instantly market their accounts and canvas the market to efficiently find the best terms for their clients while automating the coverage comparison process. ProWriters has focused on using technology to make the placement of SME business more efficient for retailers and carriers, bringing better terms to retailer's clients, while at the same time marrying that technology with product expertise. For more information, please visit www.prowritersins.com

