Cboe and NEO Dual Launch New Suite of Women-Led Sustainable ETFs in the U.S. and Canada

Emerge launches sustainable investment strategies with U.S. and Canada -domiciled ETFs, led by an all-women portfolio management team

Efficient, streamlined listing process across U.S. and Canada expected to create greater investor interest and liquidity

Listings follow Cboe's recent acquisition of NEO and leverage the company's combined strengths and equities platforms

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced that two of its exchanges have listed a new suite of sustainable ETFs from Emerge. The investment strategies are available in both U.S.- and Canada-domiciled funds, marking Cboe's first coordinated launch of ETFs on both sides of the border.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The suite of Emerge EMPWR ETFs begins trading simultaneously on two of Cboe's stock exchanges – Cboe BZX Exchange in the U.S., and the NEO Exchange in Canada – under the following respective U.S. and Canadian symbols. The U.S. funds are managed by Emerge Capital Management Inc., and the Canadian funds are managed by Emerge Canada Inc.

Emerge ETF Name U.S. Ticker Canadian Tickers Launch Date Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Dividend Equity ETF EMCA EPCA, EPCA.U Sept. 8, 2022 Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Global Core Equity ETF EMZA EPZA, EPZA.U Sept. 8, 2022 Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity ETF EMCH EPCH, EPCH.U Sept. 8, 2022 Emerge EMPWR Unified Sustainable Equity ETF EMPW EPWR, EPWR.U Sept. 9, 2022 Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF EMGC EPGC, EPGC.U Sept. 9, 2022



Founded by Lisa Langley in 2019, Emerge is an investment management firm that provides support and services to investment managers, institutions, and professional advisors. Emerge has five other actively managed thematic ETFs, all listed on the NEO Exchange. The latest ETFs, run by an all-women portfolio management team, are designed to focus on sustainability and utilize a securities selection process based on Emerge's proprietary ESG framework.

Lisa Langley, CEO and President of Emerge, said: "Today marks a special occasion for our organization as we showcase the incredible talent and hard work of our all-star female portfolio managers with the launch of our very first sustainable ETF strategies in both Canada and the U.S. The Cboe and NEO teams share our commitment to innovation and responsible investing, and we look forward to the support that their global platforms provide as we seek to help investors globally achieve their long-term investment goals using an active, sustainable approach."

This dual launch comes shortly after Cboe's acquisition of NEO, a Toronto-based Canadian stock exchange operator, and leverages the combined strengths and assets of both exchange operators, including unique liquidity and investor outreach programs and streamlined issuer services pre- and post-listing. Cboe operates a global ETP listings marketplace spanning the U.S., Canada, the UK, Europe and Australia with a total of 825 unique exchange-traded products (ETPs) from 115 issuers1.

David Howson, Executive Vice President and Global President of Cboe Global Markets, said: "With NEO, our vision is to build an unparalleled global listings network that creates connections across borders and provides new capital formation, trading and liquidity opportunities to benefit investors and capital-raisers around the world, supporting both ETP issuers and corporates. As evidenced by this first dual ETF launch with Emerge, the combination of Cboe and NEO is already enabling us to create value for our clients and will continue to provide a strong foundation for us to further grow our global listings offerings, bring greater efficiencies to the marketplace and deepen our client relationships around the world."

Jos Schmitt, Senior Vice President, Global Listings and NEO President, said: "Emerge has been a valued client of NEO for numerous years, and we couldn't be more pleased to support the continued expansion of their product suite by bringing additional resources and support from Cboe and NEO's combined businesses. Through an efficient, streamlined listings process across both our U.S. and Canadian exchanges, we are helping Emerge seamlessly access a broader base of investors and tap into pools of capital outside of the domestic Canadian market. We look forward to delivering unmatched global resources and platforms to support their dual launch success."

With NEO under its corporate umbrella, Cboe has a comprehensive North American equities offering with market data, access services and listings, accounting for approximately 13.8 percent total equities market share in North America2. To learn more, visit www.cboelistings.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

About NEO

A Cboe Global Markets company, NEO is a bold and disruptive capital markets fintech company designed for and led by the industry. Fully operational since 2015, NEO consists of the NEO Exchange, Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment; and NEO Connect, a multi-asset distribution platform supporting mutual funds, private funds, and private placements for corporates.

Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn |Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Cboe Media Contact NEO Media Contact

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Joanne Kearney

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +1-416-804-5949

+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com joanne.kearney@smithcom.ca

khill@cboe.com













CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with Emerge Canada, Inc. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the Emerge ETFs to track the performance of the general market or any segment thereof, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the Emerge ETFs and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security risks, cybersecurity risks, insider threats and unauthorized disclosure of confidential information; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; fluctuations to currency exchange rates; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our indices; the impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit and default risks, associated with operating a European clearinghouse; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; litigation risks and other liabilities; and operating a digital asset business and clearinghouse, including the expected benefits of our ErisX acquisition, cybercrime, changes in digital asset regulation, losses due to digital asset custody, and fluctuations in digital asset prices. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

1 As of August 31, 2022.

2 As of August 31, 2022.

NEO, a Cboe Global Markets company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.