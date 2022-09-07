World Cup-bound Argentina Releases 32-player Roster for Upcoming USA Friendlies

Global Icon Lionel Messi to Lead "La Albiceleste" Against Honduras on Sept. 23 at

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As his side continues preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina National Team manager Lionel Scaloni has released a 32-player roster, featuring Paris Saint-Germain forward and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, for the team's upcoming friendlies against Honduras on Sept. 23 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium (8:00pm) and Jamaica on Sept. 27 at Red Bull Arena (8:00pm) in Harrison, NJ. Capacity crowds are expected for both matches -- produced by CMN Sports -- but tickets are still available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

Media interested in covering the matches may apply for credentials from now through Sept. 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. CT at: https://cmnsports22.pvitl.com/registration/CMNSportsMediaRequests

The 35-year-old Messi is preparing to make his fifth World Cup appearance for Argentina in Qatar and is set to captain a team which currently ranks third in the world. The Rosario-native is Argentina's all-time leading scorer (86 goals) and earlier this year helped "La Albiceleste" capture the Finalissima with a 3-0 win over four-time World Cup winner Italy. Last year, Messi also led Argentina to its 15th Copa América title by defeating five-time World Cup Champion Brazil 1-0 at Maracaña Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina, which hoisted the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, is preparing to face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage of this year's tournament, which kicks off Nov. 20 in Qatar.

Scaloni's team features mostly European-based players. Below is the full 32-player roster by position.

GOALKEEPERS (4): Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Gerónimo Rulli (Villareal)

DEFENDERS (7): Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Facundo Medina (Lens), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Lucas M. Quarta (Fiorentina)

MIDFIELDERS (12): Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Enzo Fernández (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Villareal), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

FORWARDS (9): Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Julián Alvarez (Manchester City)

