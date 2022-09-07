PLANETech World to Be First Global Event Built from Landfill Waste

In Collaboration with Palram, PLANETech World Conference Will Introduce Temporary Structures Made with UBQ™ - Reducing Carbon Footprint and Promoting Circular Design

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBQ Materials announced today that PLANETech World 2022 will be the first global conference to incorporate its novel material, UBQ™, into temporary building structures. The global climate tech innovation community will gather in Tel Aviv on September 21, 2022, marking the first time a trade event will reduce the carbon footprint of its own construction by using UBQ's climate-positive raw material in place of conventional plastic.

UBQ Materials converts unsorted household waste, including all organics, into a post-consumer recycled thermoplastic for use in manufacturing thousands of durable products across industries.

Typical trade events utilize wooden structures, multicomponent plastics, printed fabric banners, all of which carry a significant environmental footprint and are nearly impossible to efficiently recycle. In partnership with UBQ Materials and thermoplastic sheets manufacturer Palram, elements of PLANETech World's infrastructure will be composed of Palboard™ multilayered PVC panels made with UBQ™.

"In-person conferences better enable climate tech innovators to collaborate with global stakeholders, but the climate impact of these events directly conflicts with the changes they are working to bring about," said Uriel Klar, Director of PLANETech. "By incorporating UBQ™ into our structures, we are creating a platform for climate tech companies to showcase their work, share knowledge, forge new partnerships and promote implementation, all while staying true to the goal of lower emissions and a healthier planet."

The innovative Palram building panels prevent up to 12 tons of CO 2 eq for every ton of UBQ™ used and will be collected by the manufacturer immediately following the event to be recycled into new panels. This product is the first of its kind, empowering PLANETech World to close the loop on its waste-to-production cycle several times over.

"Manufacturers around the world recognize that sustainability is now the rule rather than the exception, so being first to market with a circular solution is imperative," said Shai Michael, CEO at Palram. "PLANETech World is the inaugural use case, but we see incredible potential for PVC sheets made with UBQ™ in point of sale, signage, and other promotional items that are generally single use."

"Every product can be reimagined to have big environmental impact with simple material replacements," said Tato Bigio, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UBQ Materials. "By replacing oil-based plastics with UBQ™ in conference infrastructures, we are demonstrating that events, as well as the larger building and construction industry, can serve as engines of a circular economy."

UBQ Materials Ltd. has developed an advanced conversion technology, patenting the world's first bio-based thermoplastic (UBQ™) made entirely of unsorted household waste, including all the organics – a revolutionary way to divert municipal solid waste from landfills and convert it into a sustainable alternative to oil-based plastics. A certified B Corp™, UBQ is a globally awarded climate tech company with customers including Mercedes-Benz, PepsiCo, and Arcos Dorados, the world's largest franchisee of McDonald's restaurants across Latin America. With a climate-positive impact and cost-competitive price, UBQ™ empowers manufacturers with a simple transition to greater sustainability.

