BMC Advances Automation Capabilities for Business Modernization and Transformation

New Control-M integrations help every Autonomous Digital Enterprise deliver business outcomes faster with a single platform that manages application and data workflows in an optimized and scalable way

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced new cloud data services and open-source integrations for Control-M, its industry-leading application and data workflow orchestration platform. These new capabilities provide IT operations the ability to enable secure, automated self-service experiences for non-IT business partners.

"Leading organizations are choosing technology platforms that free employees across the company to collaborate and deliver innovation faster and securely," said Joe Peppard, author, and former principal research scientist at MIT. "This breaks down silos and embeds IT capabilities into the fabric of the business."

New and updated capabilities include:

Strategic integrations with Apache Airflow, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. This further expands the Control-M solution's reach into the public cloud and open-source ecosystem to help customers orchestrate application and data workflows across the technologies they choose.

Enhanced Managed File Transfer and data orchestration features to help organizations seamlessly transfer files to and from cloud storage solutions with greater flexibility.

Advanced functionality and self-service interfaces to improve collaboration between IT operations, developers, data engineers, and business users.

The newest updates will help businesses strengthen their automation capabilities, operate more efficiently, deliver data-driven insights faster, and improve both self-service and collaboration between IT operations and their internal customers.

"For years we've relied on Control-M to help us orchestrate the application and data workflows that underpin our most critical business services," said Jeffery Sanderson, CIO Scheduling Services Associate Manager at Accenture. "We are excited for the latest Control-M release because it's going to help us maximize the value of our data by making it easier to orchestrate our data pipelines end-to-end, and to partner with our business users, giving them freedom to manage their own workflows while we continually enhance our orchestration framework."

Taking a platform approach to application and data workflow orchestration

In a recent study1 commissioned by BMC, Forrester Consulting found that, "Upgrading to a single workflow solution will increase visibility and control, boost agility and speed, and help firms manage compliance regulations." Companies need a single platform that can orchestrate data pipelines and application workflows at every stage, integrate with critical systems of record and modern technologies, and give IT operations robust capabilities to collaborate with business users through targeted experiences.

"Businesses are focused on driving modernization initiatives and delivering transformative digital experiences for their employees and customers," said Gur Steif, president, digital business automation at BMC. "We are committed to continuously innovating the Control-M platform to support our customers. The new functionality we announced today gives stakeholders across organizations freedom to collaborate to turn data into actionable insights faster, leveraging the latest cloud and data technologies."

This update complements additional capabilities recently introduced to the Control-M solution, including Control-M Workflow Insights, the Control-M Python client, and the Control-M integrations with leading cloud data services.

Additional Resources

Learn what's new in the Control-M solution with the Freedom within the Framework video

October 25-26, 2022 , and join a session about the newest Control-M updates Register to join BMC Exchange live virtually on, and join a session about the newest Control-M updates

Run and reinvent application and data workflow orchestration with the Control-M solution from BMC

Discover what it takes to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise

1 "Mastering Perpetual Change", a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of BMC, October 2021

