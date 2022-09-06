Summit 7 Adds Vice President of Partner Strategy and Cybersecurity Education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Beland, an industry thought leader for CMMC, NIST 800-171, and Managed Services for the Defense Industrial Base, has been added to the growing list of industry experts that make up the Summit 7 team. The addition of Mrs. Beland follows the organization's announcement of winning 2022 Microsoft US Compliance Partner of the Year, as well as its achievement of being named to the Inc. 5000. Joy Beland will be responsible for driving Summit 7's business partnerships and strategically developing the next phase of the company's partner ecosystem. Additionally, Joy will lead and oversee Summit 7's cybersecurity education programs for existing and potential customers.

When asked about the addition to the team, Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7, stated "We have watched Joy deliver technical expertise and training to the CMMC ecosystem in light of the shifting CMMC timelines. Her ability to clearly articulate how DoD contractors should and should not be pursuing security and compliance measures inherently compliment the nature of Summit 7's strategy: maintaining our position as the first line of defense for the Defense Industrial Base."

Joy has served as Senior Cybersecurity Consultant and Professional Instructor at Edwards Performance Solutions, actively participating on the cybersecurity team as a Provisional Assessor while overseeing the curriculum development and live-instructor training for the Cyber-AB-Approved CCP and CCA certification courses as a Provisional Instructor. Joy has gained national recognition as a thought leader and champion for cybersecurity-focused organizations. Mrs. Beland has also gained worldwide attention for her full day bootcamp focused on cybersecurity fundamentals delivered to over 3,000 MSPs.

When asked about her new role, Beland stated "I have seen Summit 7 deliver sound and accurate expertise to the DoD supply chain for years and am ecstatic at the opportunity to continue the mission here. I look forward to establishing a relational partner ecosystem for both Summit 7 and our current and future partners. It is an honor to join the Summit 7 family!"

The addition of high caliber individuals such as Beland continues to support Summit 7's stance as not only the go-to-provider for small to medium aerospace and defense contractors, but the number one Managed Service (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for the DoD supply chain.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

