AERIS PARTNERS LAUNCHES NEW SAN FRANCISCO OFFICE; HIRES GRAY EKLUND TO HELP DRIVE WEST COAST EXPANSION

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeris Partners LLC ("Aeris Partners" or "Aeris"), a leading technology M&A investment bank, is excited to announce the launch of its new San Francisco, California office and the addition of Gray Eklund, Director, to help drive the firm's West Coast expansion.

Aeris Partners provides best-in-class M&A advisory services to leading private equity, venture capital, and founder-owned software, SaaS, and tech-enabled services companies spanning a range of high-growth verticals, including EdTech, FinTech, GovTech and Healthcare IT, among others. The firm leverages extensive domain expertise, a distinguished M&A execution track record, and an unwavering commitment to delivering superior outcomes on behalf of its clients.

Gray Eklund joins Aeris with more than 15 years of technology investment banking, M&A and financial services industry experience. Prior to joining Aeris, Gray worked as a Director with the technology investment banking group at Piper Sandler, where he focused on transaction advisory for software companies in the accounting / tax, property, banking, and insurance industries. Gray earned an MBA with Honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in Economics from Yale University.

"The Aeris team is passionate, mission-driven and committed, and the launch of our San Francisco office marks a significant milestone in the ongoing growth and evolution of the firm," said David Joncas, Managing Director at Aeris. "Gray is an outstanding M&A banker and fantastic teammate, and we're thrilled to work with Gray during this next phase of growth."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Gray to Aeris," said Rahul Swani, Managing Director at Aeris. "Gray's commitment to culture, collaboration and execution excellence aligns perfectly with the Aeris approach and further enhances our ability to deliver the best-in-class outcomes our clients have come to expect."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to join Aeris Partners. The Aeris team's track record and commitment to delivering world-class M&A advisory services and outcomes are truly differentiated. I'm excited to build on the firm's growth and momentum, and to lead the firm's West Coast expansion with the launch of our San Francisco office," said Gray Eklund, Director at Aeris.

About Aeris Partners

Aeris Partners provides best-in-class strategic M&A advisory and investment banking services to leading private equity, venture capital and founder-owned software and SaaS clients throughout North America. Aeris leverages decades of software industry and M&A experience, data-driven strategic insight, a collaborative hands-on approach, and an unparalleled commitment to delivering exceptional M&A outcomes for each client. Aeris advisory services include transformational sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, and growth equity recapitalizations spanning high-growth market verticals, including Education (EdTech), Energy & Power, Financial Technology (FinTech), Government (GovTech), Healthcare IT (HCIT), HR Tech, Pharma & Life Sciences Tech (PharmaTech), and Supply Chain (SCM), among others. For more information, please visit: aerispartners.com.

Aeris Partners LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

