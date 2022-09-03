OrthoAtlanta Provides On-the-field Coverage for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta will serve as the Official Orthopedic Sports Medicine Provider for this year's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games with Oregon vs. Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5. OrthoAtlanta has served as the Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Provider for more than 10 years, since the Chick-fil-A Kick Off Games originated.

"We're honored to once again be there to support the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games and its players," said Todd Schmidt, M.D., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician. "Our role on the field is an important one, as we ensure all players are safe, and in the event of an injury, we're there to provide best-practice treatments for sports-related injuries." Dr. Schmidt has served as the Medical Director for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games since the first kickoff game in 2008.

According to Schmidt, while teams typically travel with their own medical-support staff, OrthoAtlanta is there for both home teams as well as those traveling from out-of-state, serving as the key medical point-of-contact and assisting with any orthopedic and sports medicine needs.

"OrthoAtlanta physicians and medical staff work together with Peach Bowl staff, the teams and officials, to deliver top medical services each year," said Gary Stokan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. "We're thankful for the expertise and support that OrthoAtlanta provides our teams, helping make the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games possible."

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With over 50 physicians serving in 18 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

