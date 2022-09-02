Xcelerate Solutions Wins DLA Recompete to Continue Modernization Efforts

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate) announced today it was awarded a three-year task order via the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) contract to continue its modernization and support of the Joint Contingency and Expeditionary Services (JCXS) Contingency Business Environment portfolio of applications. Through this task order, Xcelerate will continue to provide critical support to DLA and the JCXS program and their mission of providing agile, responsive, and global joint expeditionary acquisition business systems. This strategic win leverages Xcelerate's more than 10-year history of outstanding performance with DLA delivering development and sustainment support services.

"Xcelerate is proud to continue supporting this mission critical program to provide our Warfighters a suite of tools to help with their operational and mission needs," said Xcelerate CEO, Mark Drever. Over its lifecycle, the JCXS portfolio has grown, and each tool provides unique capabilities to help our Warfighters manage vendors, supply orders, payments, and contracts efficiently and effectively."

Xcelerate has led the modernization and transformation of the JCXS tools, an effort that continues today, redesigning and developing these critical applications with leading edge capabilities to support the U.S. military personnel who leverage them every day around the globe to perform their mission. The JCXS program requires high-level functional and technical knowledge to respond to the unique needs of the widely varying stakeholders, maintain availability, and resolve issues rapidly in support of a worldwide customer base. Xcelerate's customized digital transformation services will meet the needs of the agency and deliver on its promise to support the DLA JCXS mission.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. We optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure.

About Joint Contingency & Expeditionary Services

Mission

The Joint Contingency and Expeditionary Services (JCXS) is the DoD's agile, responsive, and global provider of Joint expeditionary acquisition business solutions that fulfill mission-critical requirements while supporting interagency collaboration – to include but is not limited to contracting, financial, spend analysis, contract close-out, staffing, strategic sourcing and reporting.

Vision

Joint Contingency and Expeditionary Services (JCXS), DoD's premier contingency and expeditionary contracting organization, is providing world-class acquisitions, logistics, and financial solutions.

