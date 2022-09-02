Floods In Pakistan Examined at National Press Club Newsmaker Friday, September 9

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What: National Press Club Newsmaker News Conference on the recent devastating floods in Pakistan that began last month.

When: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 10a.m. Eastern

Who: Ambassador Masood Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045. 13th Floor

Details:

The world has seen shocking video of the recent record flooding in Pakistan but the impact on the country is far greater than even these videos (mostly from cities) suggest. The number of people who are displaced, missing or dead are high and climbing rapidly. Ambassador Khan will provide a briefing on what is now known of the situation and what is projected in the short and longer term. He will discuss relief efforts and how Americans can best help. And he will take questions from the press.

Ambassador Khan has just recently assumed his role in DC. He served in DC once before from 1997-2002. The Ambassador served as Pakistan's representative to the United Nation's from 2012-2015. He has had other significant postings in China and Geneva and was Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry from 2003-2005. Early in his career, the Ambassador was a journalist, working as a television host and a radio newscaster.

This event is open to credentialed news media, members of the National Press Club and their guests.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

