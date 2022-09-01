NC DHHS Flu
Lowe's to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)
What:

Marvin Ellison participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global
Retailing Conference



When:

1:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022



Where:

Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com

A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations"



How:

Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location
approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:       

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:       


Kate Pearlman                                                 

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856                                                 

704-881-4272


kate.pearlman@lowes.com                                        

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-29th-annual-global-retailing-conference-301616439.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.