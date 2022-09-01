HappyDic is reinventing USA Streetwear for the new generation of sustainable and ethical shoppers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique apparel brand HappyDic has launched a new collection of must-have tee shirts alongside a bold campaign to raise funds for global charities. Inspired by recent events in Ukraine the first collection features a small woven Ukraine flag detail on the right sleeve so wearers can quietly signal their support.

Accounting for 10% of all retail sales, Streetwear is now estimated to be worth over $185 billion. One of the most striking retail and fashion trends to have emerged in the last three decades.

Combining this ubiquitous style statement with the current global mission to be more sustainable and ethically responsible, HappyDic are taking evolving Streetwear one step further by introducing politics, culture, ethics and global responsibility into its mix. HappyDic streetwear is a statement of cultural engagement, ethical responsibility and a desire to support local apparel industries.

The exciting debut collection features original artwork that fuses iconic gaming characters with globally recognized dictators. "Maorio", fuses the legendary Mario character from Nintendo with Chairman Mao, the Chinese communist revolutionary turned dictator. The former North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Il is merged with Donkey Kong to create "Donkey Jong". The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Che Guevara becomes "Princess Peaché". And Joseph (pronounced "Yo-seef" in Russian) Stalin is mashed with Yoshi to produce "Yoshif". Each graphic Tee becomes a graphic statement and a talking point.

Made in the USA, HappyDic's tees are a luxury streetwear apparel brand with ethical values. Mindful of excessive production, HappyDic produces all their tee shirts in small batches which are then lovingly packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials in their San Francisco studio.

Every HappyDic sale will contribute either all or a part of the proceeds to a designated charity selected from the highly trusted Charity Navigator. The first limited edition collection will see 100% of net proceeds go to charities actively helping Ukrainian refugees including HIAS , UNICEF , CARE and HOPE .

HappyDic's tees are available on white or black cotton in sizes Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large. Each tee is made with premium quality heavyweight 100% combed ring-spun American cotton. Retailing for $100.00.

More information is available at the official website: www.happydic.com

