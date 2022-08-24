CASIO G-SHOCK TO RELEASE NEW STAY GOLD COLLECTION

The latest G-STEEL exudes extravagance with a brushed IP bezel and dial treatments

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is pleased to announce the latest addition to G-SHOCK's G-STEEL line with the launch of the GSTB100GB-1A9 . It's gold brushed IP Bezel and indexes offset the black dial to exude extravagance and style. Eye-catching style and refined toughness go together with this bold timepiece, reminiscent of the brand's trusted qualities yet perfect for the self-proclaimed trendsetter.

The soft, black urethane band with gold IP buckle, subtly complements the gold accents on the dial itself, establishing the perfect balance of discretion for those toying with modesty. A rotary turbine sub-dial at the 9 o'clock position exudes functional beauty, doubling as the watches solar charge level indicator. In typical G-STEEL fashion, humility ends with the design, as the tech features catapult this latest model into a category of its own. One of these features being Bluetooth capabilities that enable connectivity to the G-SHOCK Connected app expanding many of the timepiece's features with built-in Smartphone Link functions such as simple watch setting, timestamp with location, calendar reminder and the ever important phone finder function. The new model also includes advanced technical capabilities like Tough Solar Technology, made possible by the inclusion of a highly resilient film-like solar panel on the dial that allows the watch to convert power from even the weakest light sources. The high brightness LED (SUPER) light ensures visibility in the dark, while the World Time allows users to check the exact time in two cities simultaneously. Wanderlust has officially met its match in the GSTB100GB-1A9.

This timepiece also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (DUAL TIME)

Daily Alarm

Stopwatch

LED (SUPER) Light

1s, 24H Stopwatch, SPL

1s, 24H Timer

Available at the beginning of September, the GSTB100GB-1A9 will retail for $420, along with the other G-STEEL series models the GSTB400GB-1A9 for $390 and the GSTB500BD-1A9 for $380 and are available for pre-order starting today at gshock.com . Select retailers, and the G-SHOCK Soho store will have it available for purchase early September. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/.

