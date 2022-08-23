'Virgin and Child' Painting Adorns New Forever Stamp

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The U.S. Postal Service is dedicating a new Christmas stamp featuring "Virgin
The first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamp is free and open to the public
Who:
Jenny Utterback, the Postal Service's vice president for organizational
When:
Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET
Where:
465 Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02115
RSVP:
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: uspscom/virginandchild
Background:
The painting depicts the Virgin Mary gazing downward at the infant Christ, one of
The 16th-century painting "Virgin and Child" is part of the Robert Dawson Evans
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
Contact: Tatiana Roy
860-982-6191
tatiana.l.roy@usps.gov
usps.com/news
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service