Touchstone Research & SUP3RNATURAL Announce Strategic Partnership

The two agencies will offer expanded Research & Marketing Strategy services

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Research is a tech driven full service marketing research firm delivering next gen research to the world's largest brands, marketers and agencies. Increasingly, clients are looking for a seamless partner experience that goes from producing Research to producing the creative and campaign briefs based on those findings for Marketing.

"We are excited to partner in providing clients with both efficiency and opportunity for stronger collaboration between Research & Marketing, or what the data says and what to do with it," noted Jake Katz founder of SUP3RNATURAL.

SUP3RNATURAL, is a newly launched Strategy agency from Trailer Park's former head of Strategy Jake Katz. SUP3RNATURAL works with clients across Entertainment, Brands, and Music, to provide strategic planning in service of Marketing. "The partnership with Touchstone provides SUP3RNATURAL's clients with creative testing, positioning, and audience research capabilities through Touchstone's global panel partnership program with access to millions of panelists across a range of demographics including kids, teens, young adults age 18-29 and adults age 30-65 ", said Jake.

Touchstone Research, who provides consumer research services for the world's largest media & entertainment, technology, youth and family brands, will expand its ability to support clients with the SUP3RNATURAL partnership. "We're partnering with SUP3RNATURAL to bring our clients added value when it comes to actioning research in service of Marketing," said Aaron Burch CEO of Touchstone Research. Aaron added, "In addition to providing our clients with data-driven insights into their consumers, our partnership with SUP3RNATURAL and their marketing strategy skill set, allows clients to access a singular external partner experience as planning goes from fielding research to writing the creative or campaign brief. "

Touchstone Research is a leading provider in global quantitative and qualitative research, specializing in full-service quantitative survey services, online insight communities, user experience, and ethnographic research.

As news of mergers and acquisitions across the Entertainment industry continue to make headlines, the Touchstone Research & SUP3RNATURAL partnership is another recent example of a trend in the agency community getting ahead of providing clients with seamless and global solutions, as marketers strive to make better use of data and design campaigns with both a domestic and international mindset.

SUP3RNATURAL Contact Jake.Katz@SUP3RNATURAL.com www.SUP3RNATURAL.com Touchstone Research Contact aaron@touchstoneresearch.com www.touchstoneresearch.com

View original content:

SOURCE SUP3RNATURAL LLC