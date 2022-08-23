SISTAS IN SALES ANNOUNCES ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINATED AND GOLDEN GLOBE® WINNING ACTOR, WRITER, PRODUCER, AND ENTREPRENEUR, TARAJI P. HENSON AS 5TH ANNUAL SUMMIT KEYNOTE SPEAKER

TV and Radio Host, Author and Actress Bevy Smith will also serve as a Keynote Speaker at the largest conference for women of color in professional sales.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sistas In Sales (SIS) , the leading global organization serving women of color across the sales sector will host its 5th Annual Summit on Thursday, September 21st – 23rd 2022. This three-day event will bring together hundreds of attendees from SIS's global membership base for keynotes, workshops, breakout sessions, and panels led by women of color. In keeping with the SIS tradition, this year's speaker slate includes a dynamic group of thought leaders in business, media, tech, social impact, and wellness.

The 5th Annual Sistas In Sales Summit will welcome ACADEMY AWARD®-nominated and GOLDEN GLOBE®-winning actor, writer, and producer Taraji P. Henson live in NYC - with her keynote address sponsored by Microsoft. With much critical acclaim for her roles in films such as HIDDEN FIGURES, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, THINK LIKE A MAN, and her iconic, starring television run as Cookie Lyon on Fox's EMPIRE, Taraji has recently launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of her late father - prioritizing mental health through scholarships and services for African-Americans. Receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, Taraji has embarked on multiple endeavors since - including the launch of her production company, TPH Entertainment, and her haircare line, TPH by Taraji.

"Microsoft is excited to sponsor and partner with SIS to bring Ms. Henson's keynote to the Summit. We also want to congratulate SIS on celebrating its 5-year anniversary!" Rashida Hodge, VP, Customer Success, Data & AI.

In addition to Taraji P. Henson, Sistas In Sales will also welcome Gracie Award winner, author, host of Sirius XM's "Bevelations," and recent TED speaker Bevy Smith as a Summit Keynote Speaker. Smith will take the stage on day two of the three-day summit, and Henson will culminate the event on day three.

Each year, Sistas in Sales welcomes the best sales leaders in the business to its annual Summit - this year's slate includes Chief Revenue Officer of ESSENCE, Pauline Malcolm- Thornton; SVP, Ad Sales & Inclusive Content Monetization for OWN/Warner Brothers Discovery, Sheereen Miller-Russell; CVP, Azure Infrastructure and Data Apps Innovation at Microsoft, Merrie Williamson; VP of Customer Success, Azure Data & AI at Microsoft, Rashida Hodge; VP of Sales at Procore Technologies and Forbes Contributor Rahki Voria; CEO of Black Love Inc and Producer of Black Love on OWN, Codie Elaine Oliver; Senior Manager for the Center for Racial Equity at Walmart, Kimberly McGee; Communications executive and author, Jacqueline Adams; Chief Evangelist at Challenger, Jen Allen; VP of Customer Care & Vendor Management Office for Google Devices & Services, Cassandra Johnson; Head of Industry, Education at Google, Claudia Howard; Head of Industry, Large Customers Sales, Business & Industrial Markets at Google, Brittan King; Senior Sales Manager; Mid-Market Commerce at Google, Candace Jordan; Executive Recruiter at Google, Pamela Selby; Mid Market Account Manager at Chili Piper, Allanah Roopchand; VP of Marketing at Samsara, Dana Chery; Northeast Leader, Enterprise for Apple, Tesha Williams-Flynn; Global Head of Customer Success of Pinterest, Regina Amundson; Co-Founder & CEO of Luna Magic, Mabel Frias; CEO and Founder of the Phoenix Affect, Phoenix Jackson; Head of SMB Sales Development Motive, Kristin Moore; Sales Transformation Manager at Motive, Rebecca Heyse; Account Manager at SoftwareONE, Aries Webb-Williams; Global HR Director - Go To Market (GTM) at Twilio, Symphone'e Lindsey; Senior Project Manager at Ralph Lauren, Susan Mejeh; Head of Fashion Partnerships at Amazon, Amy Newton; Founder of Debt Down Assets Up, Tai Wiggins; Founder, CEO & Chief Accelerator Kadima Careers, Alan Stein; Franchise Broker/Consultant of Precision Franchise, Tamika Franklyn; Founder & CEO of Believe You Me, Taj Avaje; Manager, Account Development of Samsara, Aliyah Morphis; Co-Founder at Techanda, Jheryn Kenney; Sales Leadership Coach of Transformed Sales, Wesleyne Whittaker-Greer; Associate Director - DEI, Associate Professor of Sylvester Comprehensive, Sophia George; and AE-Mid Market at Slack, Shayla Martin.

The Sistas In Sales Summit will be hosted by Founder of The Plug and host of TED Tech, Sherrell Dorsey, and ABC News Technology and Lifestyle Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey.

SIS is thrilled to partner with Google, Walmart Connect, Amazon, Microsoft, Workday and Salesforce as Champion sponsors. Other corporate partners include TikTok, Dataminr, Unilever, Videoamp, Paloalto, Spotify, Oracle, Chili Piper, Twilio, Skaled, Braze, Salesloft, Motive, DocuSign, Pandora, Samsara, Postal.io, and Liveperson.

Tickets are available at: https://www.sistasinsales.com/

Google is returning as the SIS Summit Champion Sponsor for the fifth year in a row – solidifying its impactful investment in the SIS Community, and demonstrating the company's commitment to recruit talent from the SIS member base of more than 5,500 women of color. This year, Google will present the Google Lounge: A Place for Sellers – a private space where attendees can have their resumes reviewed in real-time from Google recruiters, discuss open roles, and make meaningful connections with decision-makers. Walmart Connect's beauty bar will feature LUNA MAGIC, a women-led and Afro-Latina-owned beauty brand. Summit attendees will receive professional make-up tips and complimentary products. Select attendees will experience luxury at its finest with Shea Moisture products during the Unilever VIP Lounge Activation. On day 1, the Microsoft Happy Hour is sure to be a hit as well as the SIS Bistro Recruiting Lounge. There will be something for everyone to learn from or to indulge in at the 5th Annual SIS Summit.

About Sistas In Sales, Inc.:

Since 2017, Sistas In Sales (SIS) has worked to empower women of color through distinct networking, training, and career opportunities across the sales sector. SIS is the first national organization to serve women of color in professional sales careers with more than 5,500+ members across the US. SIS's membership represents a broad range of diverse women in media, software, finance, IT, education, and tech sales - with a focus on sharing knowledge and resources to build community, sisterhood, and empowerment through mastering the sales craft. To learn more, please visit www.sistasinsales.com . Follow SIS on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and Slack .

