ONE Carmel - The Luxury Real Estate Project of DL Holdings in North America Bay Area - Officially Started

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15, 2022, ONE Carmel, the luxury real estate investment project of DL Holdings in the San Francisco Bay area of California, held a groundbreaking ceremony. More than 100 political and business guests, investors and developers from Monterey County and Carmel attended the event. The groundbreaking ceremony and cocktail party were attended by Monterey County Board of Supervisors Mary Adams, Luis Alejo, Chris Lopez and Wendy Root Askew, Dave Potter, the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea and guests from the Carmel Valley Association, the Carmel Valley Trail & Saddle Club and the Carmel Valley Chapter of the California Dressage Society.

"ONE Carmel will be built into an intelligent and sustainable diversified community, connecting families and global investors with the same visions while benefiting and giving back to the local residents and community of Carmel. We will preserve and rebuild the memory and glory of Carmel Valley, September Ranch, and make ONE Carmel a new link between people. This will be a new starting point and a new start for DL's investment in North America," Ms. Crystal Jiang, the founder of DL Holdings and ONE Carmel, said when delivered the ceremonial speech.

At the ceremony, Mr. Andy Chen and Ms. Crystal Jiang, the founders of DL Holdings, John Zhou, and Victor Ai, the partners of DL Holdings, Wei Huang, the project director, representatives, investors and service providers, together with Mary Adams, Monterey County Board of Supervisor, and Jim Morgens, the former owner of September Ranch, started the largest and most important residential project in Carmel with a golden shovel which symbolizes sunshine and success.

The predecessor of ONE Carmel is September Ranch, which is a local landmark and historical memory. The design team not only retained the iconic red barn of September Ranch, but also specially designed a brand-new logo to permanently preserve this memory.

ONE Carmel recently became a Diamond Sponsor of the Menlo Charity Horse Show which is one of the finest equestrian events in the United States with a history of more than 50 years. ONE Carmel not only shares the same love of horses but also the passion of philanthropy with Menlo Charity Horse Show. As a nonprofit organization, the Show provides funding to numerous charities, including Planned Parenthood and Amigos De Las Americas. Its current charitable partner, Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, was founded in 1936 and is the premier resource for individuals with vision loss in the area.

As the night falls, the cocktail party began with beautiful singing from the Carmel High School choir. The project team built a luxurious tent on the soft sand of the original arena and showed the guests the promising future of Carmel with music, art, and food.

As a famous musician, Vicky Wang has been trying to contribute to the community through musical performances. She and the young performers of her music summer camp dedicated three classical and modern songs to the audience, expressing their ardent expectations for Carmel's future development.

Through the white gauze drapes, the red barn and green valleys were the natural stage and beautiful background. The freshly baked, handmade Italian pizzas, appetizers, desserts and cocktails let everyone enjoy the natural harmony of music, food and beauty.

The highlight of the cocktail party was a short film, which not only showed the breathtaking scenery of ONE Carmel, but also told the story between the interviewees and Carmel with their deep love for this land in the past five years. Mr. Jim Morgens recalling his horse-riding vacation with his father here thirty years ago, Enzo sharing his experience of placing his home and restaurant in Carmel. DL's lawyers elaborating their deep feelings of witnessing the development of the project for decades, everyone was impressed by the relentless efforts and firm beliefs of the DL team, and the promising community philosophy that ONE Carmel would bring in the coming future.

Just 10 minutes from ONE Carmel, there was the annual Pebble Beach Automotive Week, one of the most attractive and liveliest events near Carmel, held in the Pebble Beach. The construction of ONE Carmel will bring even more excitement to Monterey County in the future.

About ONE Carmel and DL Holdings Group.

ONE Carmel is a real estate development project for an 891-acre land (3.6 square kilometers) located at the South of San Francisco Bay Area, near San Francisco and Silicon Valley, with an exclusive collection of 73 world-class estate homes and average lot size of 4.38 acres (18,000 square meters). Nestled in the hills and ocean views of Carmel Valley, this gated luxury community is powered by the most advanced A.I. technology, solar power and clean energy system, independent water circulation network, high-speed fiber-optic Internet service, exquisite community clubhouse, 24/7 exclusive butler service, 20-acre exclusive equestrian center, private hiking trails, campsites, etc. The project is within 2 hours drive to San Francisco, 1.5 hours drive to Silicon Valley, and only 10-minute drive to the renowned beach city Carmel-by-the-Sea and legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links, the No.1 golf course in America.

DL Holdings Group is a leading multi-family office and investment platform in the Asia Pacific region, focusing on serving Hong Kong's rapidly growing listed companies and corporate families. Over the past 12 years, we have been dedicated to identifying and nurturing the development of those companies with excellent potential and quality. We have also placed a strong focus on helping our entrepreneurial family clients to develop their inheritance structures and execute global asset allocation, to successfully achieve cross-cycle corporate development and inter-generational family wealth succession.

