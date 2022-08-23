NEXTGEN TV Advances as Hisense's Lineup of NEXTGEN TVs Come to Retail With Sharp Focus on Consumer Education

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcasters transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, today announced new NEXTGEN TV models from Hisense. Its U7H and U8H, are now available at retail, starting at $799 MSRP. Hisense joins manufacturers—Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics—which already have more than 70 models at retail. As the marketplace for NEXTGEN TVs expands across devices and cities on air, consumers can research and explore the value they can gain with purchase through a variety of educational sources at www.watchnextgentv.com.

"Hisense has long been recognized as a high-tech, high-quality brand at an affordable price point. Its NEXTGEN TV models underscore once again how it pushes the boundaries of innovation to deliver value to consumers," stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "When the consumer looks for the logo, whether the consumer buys online or in-store, they can feel confident that the Hisense NEXTGEN TV purchased today will keep up with future technology enhancements."

NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's (ATSC's) standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is a free, OTA service based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting the best combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed.

With NEXTGEN TV technology integrated into two of its model series, and a third series to follow later in the year, Hisense brings more broadcast options and upgrades to viewers who are ready for 4K OTA content and the latest upgrades:

4K HDR beautiful picture to the screen no matter the content. Premium audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos, eARC and WiSA deliver immersive audio, and the 120Hz refresh rate not only brings smooth clarity but also fluid motion for fast-action gaming, sports and movies. The U7H series offers screen sizes spanning 55-85 inches and starts at $799.99 MSRP. Available now at retailers including U7H Series—The TV for everything. IMAX enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, SL-HDR-1/HDR 10/10+/adaptive, Quantum Dot, FreeSync Premium and the newly integrated NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner bring aHDR beautiful picture to the screen no matter the content. Premium audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos, eARC and WiSA deliver immersive audio, and the 120Hz refresh rate not only brings smooth clarity but also fluid motion for fast-action gaming, sports and movies. The U7H series offers screen sizes spanning 55-85 inches and starts atMSRP. Available now at retailers including Best Buy and Amazon

$1099 MSRP. U8H is now available at retailers including U8H Series—Big on technology, not on price. Featuring a Mini LED upgrade paired with Hisense's ULED technology and Quantum Dot, the U8H delivers vibrant colors, impressive contrast, and its trademark bright picture for a fantastic HDR experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness up to 1500 nits, and picture upgrades like IMAX enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision, state-of-the-art picture quality with Dolby IQ™, SL-HDR-1, and HDR10+, the U8H delivers superior features. The U8H series offers 55 to 75-inch screen sizes and starts atMSRP. U8H is now available at retailers including Best Buy and Amazon.

"Great performance and picture quality are at the foundation of all Hisense product offerings, and our U7H and U8H NEXTGEN TV models are a testament to this commitment by putting even more premium options within people's reach," commented David Gold, President of Hisense USA. "As consumers continue to seek a top-notch viewing experience and excellent value package, we are proud to deliver this with NEXTGEN TV."

A study earlier this year by Magid Research in conjunction with Dolby and the Pearl TV business group revealed that consumer awareness continues to grow, citing that 40% were aware of NEXTGEN TV, up 25% from last year among those in markets where it is available. Contributing to that awareness are new additional resources that consumers can use to see if NEXTGEN TV is on air in their city, an e-commerce page where consumers can research models and purchase, and an informative video of the "Johnson Family." As the Johnsons gather around their NEXTGEN TV, much like other families across the U.S., they're blown away by the interactive and personal features, in addition to dialogue enhancement, consistent volume and cinema-quality sound enabled by the Dolby Audio experience integrated within.

Now broadcasting in more than 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV now reaches half of the U.S. population. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), 4.5 million units are projected to be sold in 2022, up from 3 million units that were shipped in 2021.

