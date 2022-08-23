MGI Honored with 2022 Stevie® Award for Most Valuable COVID-19 Corporate Response

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a global life science leader and innovator, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Most Valuable Corporate Response in the COVID-19 category as part of the 19th Annual International Business Awards.

This marked the second time in the past two months MGI was recognized on a global level for its advanced COVID-19 pandemic control and response efforts.

As the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program, winners of the International Business Awards® were selected from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations in 67 countries this year. More than 300 executives from different industries around the world participated on 11 specialized committees in the judging process. A judge praised MGI's technology* and products as the "unsung heroes behind the headlines", while others commended MGI for its "superior scientific abilities" and "tremendous contribution".

"MGI has a clear commitment to leveraging the power of science and technology* and utilizing our leading life science tools* to better lives," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "Receiving the Silver Stevie® Award reflects our innovative, inclusive, and impactful approach towards tackling COVID-19. To date, we have played an active role in the successful prevention and control of the pandemic in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, demonstrating the value of our technology*, power of our efforts and strength of our commitment to combatting the virus and safeguarding global communities."

Since the rise of COVID-19 and the outbreak of subsequent new variants, MGI's DNBSEQ™ sequencers*, automation systems, and proprietary ATOPlex technology have showcased their consistent value in empowering users and communities. From facilitating large-scale nucleic acid testing for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to virus genome sequencing to inform the diagnosis and understanding of the epidemiology and virology of the Omicron variant, MGI supports national and regional genomic sequencing initiatives, enhances large-scale testing capability, and helps inform pandemic response efforts.

Earlier in June, the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards saw MGI, alongside fellow winning companies such as IBM, KPMG, and Honeywell, taking home a Silver Globee® for Company Innovation of the Year.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania. No purchase orders for CoolMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after August 22, 2022. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.

View original content:

SOURCE MGI Tech Co., Ltd.