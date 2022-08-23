I-Mab Announces Share Purchase Plans by the Company and the Senior Management

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab ("I-Mab" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it plans to implement share repurchases pursuant to the share repurchase program previously authorized by its Board of Directors. On the same day, the Company was also informed by Dr. Jingwu Zang, Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and other members of senior management of their intention to use personal funds to purchase the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") on the open market. Under the share purchase plans, the Company and the senior management may purchase up to US$40 million of ADSs in aggregate.

The timing and dollar amount of share repurchase and share purchase transactions will be subject to the applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule requirements. The Company's Board of Directors will review the implementation of share repurchases periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 20 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into an innovative global specialty biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

