BrightTower Advises Incline Equity Partners on its Acquisition of Non-Profit Fundraising Services Provider RKD Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, announced the sale of RKD Group, the largest provider of outsourced fundraising services to the non-profit industry in North America, to Incline Equity Partners, a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm.

BrightTower, a New York City-headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Incline in this transaction.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, RKD provides data-driven solutions to support the fundraising efforts of non-profit organizations. With nearly 50 years of experience, RKD serves hundreds of organizations across a diverse array of segments, such as food banks, health & disease, social service, and animal welfare. The Company's comprehensive suite of services includes strategic planning, content creation, marketing execution, and performance analytics. These services enable non-profit organizations to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships, and drive donor engagement.

Tim Kersten, CEO of RKD Group, commented, "Our strong partnership with BV enabled us to build a comprehensive solution set spanning data, digital, and omnichannel offerings, thus providing our clients tools to improve donor engagement and raise the funds that support their missions. As a result of these and other initiatives, we've had the opportunity to work with some of the largest NPOs and make impacts with organizations and communities in cities across the country and around the world. We look forward to continuing to develop innovative new solutions and grow our reach."

"RKD delivers a compelling value proposition by supporting critical fundraising initiatives for non-profit organizations," said Joseph Choorapuzha, Partner at Incline. "The Company has established scalable platforms and strong reputation from its omnichannel execution capabilities, cutting-edge data analytics, and deep vertical expertise. We are incredibly excited to partner with the Company in exploring multiple avenues of growth, such as executing strategic acquisitions and expanding its scope of services."

"We look forward to making an even greater impact with non-profit organizations and communities as we enter our next chapter with Incline," said Kersten. "RKD is proud to be a trusted partner to its clients, and we are excited to further broaden our portfolio of services and capabilities. Leveraging Incline's resources and expertise, we plan to further enhance our growing digital and data offerings and pursue transformational productization opportunities to become a more complete solutions provider."

