ADP's Intelligent Self-Service Reimagines the HR Service Landscape and Earns "2022 Top HR Product" Honor from Human Resource Executive

Data-Driven Solution Anticipates and Solves Employee Payroll, Time, HR and Benefits Challenges, Reducing Time-Intensive Case Management

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for the eighth consecutive year as an innovative provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, ADP will be honored with a "Top HR Product" award at the 2022 HR Technology Conference for its new Intelligent Self-Service. The award-winning, data-driven Intelligent Self-Service solution uses predictive analytics and machine learning to proactively address common employee HR challenges before the need to contact their HR departments arises.

Data-driven solution uses predictive analytics and machine learning to proactively address common HR challenges

ADP Intelligent Self-Service draws on data from across the vast ADP ecosystem, solving an estimated one-third of the case volume for HR practitioners. Time-consuming pain points, such as common employee HR tasks, payroll, benefits, missed punches and time challenges are all addressed proactively in the flow of work. This new solution takes real-time data and turns it into action items, alleviating practitioners' workloads and giving managers more time to focus on elevating the employee experience.

Each year, Human Resource Executive recognizes groundbreaking new solutions based on product innovation, the value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for users and the product's ability to deliver as promised.

"The use of ADP's deep data across our product experiences allows us to focus on the most common pain points for managers, HR practitioners and employees," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of Global Product and Technology, ADP. "Intelligent Self-Service is designed to answer questions and quickly resolve issues within seconds vs. days or weeks. It eliminates the unnecessary back and forth nature of interactions with their HR support teams and a source of unnecessary frustration. The result is a better work experience, and HR practitioners can spend more time on higher value initiatives like talent planning and development."

Four key foundational elements comprise the complete Intelligent Self-Service offering:

Action Cards: Bite-size proactive nudges for employees that appear in the flow of work, at the time they need to be addressed. This helps eliminate the risk of an issue occurring, such as an inaccurate or incomplete timecard or new employee document completion reminders.

ADP Virtual Assistant (A.V.A.): Conversational, transactional, and predictive assistance to guide employees as needed with issue resolution.

Policy Personalization: Allows for tailoring of action cards, virtual assistant and case management experiences based on a company's policies and local regulations.

Case Management: For the few remaining complex problems that require HR assistance, Intelligent Self-Service gives employees a streamlined way to create, manage, and track interactions with their HR experts. Providing transparency into status and streamlining communications, the solution routes interactions to the right practitioner based on the employee's specific need.

"Intelligent Self-Service delivers on what we look for in groundbreaking HR tech. By creating a pre-emptive approach to HR case management, ADP has delivered a solution that frees HR practitioners to focus on higher value requirements of their function," said Steve Boese, co-chair of the HR Technology Conference. "With eight consecutive "Top HR Product" awards, ADP continues to prove its unique understanding of what employees and HR practitioners need to improve the work experience."

For more information visit the ADP booth at the HR Technology Conference to demo Intelligent Self-Service and ADP's extensive suite of innovative solutions and products or visit: https://adp.com/intelligent

