GrubMarket Acquires Produce Software Providers Frantoni and Granite State Software

GrubMarket acquires Frantoni and Granite State Software, established providers of trusted software products for food supply chain businesses of all sizes, to grow its technology capabilities and expand its footprint as a provider of comprehensive software functionalities for food wholesalers, distributors, and brokers nationwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisitions of New York-based Frantoni Corporation ("Frantoni") and Kansas-based Granite State Software ("GSS"), highly reputable enterprise software providers that specialize in building advanced food supply chain software solutions, with a focus on the Eastern and Midwest regions of the U.S.

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket) (PRNewswire)

Both companies are led by software veterans with decades of industry experience in the fresh produce space. Founded nearly 40 years ago by experienced computer professional Peter Kimball, GSS is now managed by seasoned software engineer Glenn Sherman, who joined GSS in 1990 and took over ownership of the company in 2014. Frantoni is still run by original owner Frank Gemeinhardt, accomplished tech sales executive and software engineer who built Frantoni into industry-leading software used by many prominent produce wholesalers in New York City. In addition to offering specialized produce ERP software systems, both GSS and Frantoni seamlessly integrate with Orders IO, GrubMarket's innovative, custom-branded eCommerce mobile app for customer ordering and communications. Known for their commitment to customer satisfaction, both Frantoni and GSS have loyal and dedicated customers who have grown with the companies for decades. After the acquisition, GSS and Frantoni will continue to be managed by Glenn Sherman and Frank Gemeinhardt, respectively, and GSS and Frantoni customers will have the opportunity to add on additional modules offered by GrubMarket's Orders IO and WholesaleWare products.

"We are thrilled to join GrubMarket and continue our legacy by working with the team here to improve the archaic and old-school food supply chain industry. Our deep technical expertise from 39+ years of produce wholesale software development experience, combined with our strong customer relationships across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast U.S., puts us in a unique position to help further GrubMarket's mission to digitally transform this under-digitized sector," said Glenn Sherman, owner of GSS.

Frank Gemeinhardt, owner of Frantoni, adds: "We are excited to join the GrubMarket team to provide our customers with the opportunity to adopt additional modules offered by the visionary WholesaleWare ERP software. GrubMarket's tech team is among the best in the industry, and we can't wait to collaborate as a greater team to solidify our status as the most impactful technology enabler in the food space."

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Both Frantoni and GSS have strong reputations in the software development space for fresh food supply chain players. Both companies have a customer-first philosophy that matches our own here at GrubMarket. They've been in business for decades, have proven track records of high customer satisfaction, and offer strong synergies with our flagship product, WholesaleWare. We're excited to bring Glenn and Frank's considerable expertise to GrubMarket, to help us continue building a best-in-class software and eCommerce experience for our software customers. This acquisition enables us to further strengthen our ability to accelerate digital transformation in this traditional food supply chain space."

GSS and Frantoni's software offerings will become an addition to GrubMarket's eCommerce and software product family, which already includes the innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, powerful sales, and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics, as well as Orders IO, GrubMarket's custom branded mobile eCommerce solution.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

media@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket Inc.

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA, 94124

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrubMarket