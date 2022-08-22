Douglas Elliman Partners with The Reserve at Mayakoba to Lead U.S. Marketing

The Erin Boisson Aries Team, Mario Stocco and Francisco Rizo have been tapped as the exclusive reps for new luxury residences with the celebrated Mexican Caribbean resort

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that the Erin Boisson Aries Team of New York City, Mario Stocco of Florida and Francisco Rizo of Texas have been named the exclusive marketing representatives for The Reserve at Mayakoba, a new collection of luxury residences within the celebrated Mexican Caribbean resort.

Located on 620 acres of pristine lagoons, jungles and beaches along the shores of the famed Riviera Maya, in Mexico's Yucatán peninsula, the Mayakoba Resort is home to award-winning hotels, restaurants, spas and a PGA-sanctioned golf course, all designed to preserve and enhance the native landscape.

Developed by leading asset management firm Sancus Capital Partners in partnership with Inmobilia, one of the most important real estate developers in the Mexican Southeast, The Reserve at Mayakoba will offer exceptional privacy and enviable amenities across 66,408 square meters of landscaped grounds, footpaths and canals. Designed by the prestigious international architecture studio L35 in association with Sepúlveda Arquitectos, the development will be completed in two phases and comprise eight towers of nine units, for a total of 72 residences.

"In the ever-expanding universe of branded residential developments, The Reserve at Mayakoba promises to set a new standard in privacy, exclusivity and luxury," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman. "I am proud to align Douglas Elliman with such an impressive brand."

In addition to providing residents with priority access to the resort's twenty-three restaurants, four spas and the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleón golf course, The Reserve at Mayakoba will offer independent entrances to the resort and additional security booth access to the residences.

"The Reserve at Mayakoba exemplifies modern design in delicate balance with the natural environment," said Carlos Orozco, Sales Director of The Reserve at Mayakoba. "Featuring innovative architecture conceived in response to its unique setting, the exciting new development will offer residents a truly unparalleled experience of the Riviera Maya."

Pricing for the residences range from $620,100 to $2,200,000 USD. For additional information, please visit www.elliman.com/mayakoba.

