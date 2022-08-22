Barings Appoints Ken Griffin as Head of Insurance Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, today announced the appointment of Ken Griffin as the firm's Head of Insurance Solutions, effective immediately. Griffin will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of customized solutions to meet the needs of Barings' insurance clients globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken to lead our global team of insurance solutions specialists in leveraging the firm's deep capabilities across public and private asset classes," said Colin Gordon, Head of Portfolio Solutions and Analytics and a member of Barings' Senior Leadership Team. "Ken's extensive experience addressing insurance investment challenges across multiple geographies, regulatory regimes, and insurance products will make him a valued resource for Barings' clients."

With a total insurance AUM of $223.3 billion*, the Barings Global Insurance Solutions team harnesses a range of tools and resources across insurance portfolio management, risk management, quantitative solutions, and regulatory accounting to create client-specific solutions. Based in Charlotte, N.C., Griffin will report to Gordon and bring a depth of insurance knowledge to Barings portfolio management teams.

"I am excited to join Barings' global team to lead and deliver investment knowledge and products that serve the unique needs of our insurance clients around the world in an increasingly volatile market environment," said Griffin.

Griffin has worked in the insurance and investment industries for over three decades. Prior to joining Barings, he served as Head of ALM Strategy at Brighthouse and Global Head of Insurance Solutions at Conning, where he focused on Strategic Asset Allocation. He received a B.A. in Economics from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries, as well as a member of the CFA Institute.

Barings is a $349+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

