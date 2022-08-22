American CNG and Sand Revolution Announce Joint Venture to Adopt Innovative Fuel Technology on Existing Diesel Assets to Reduce Emissions and Lower Carbon Footprint

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful four-month pilot program, American CNG and Sand Revolution are pleased to announce their recent business collaboration. This notable partnership includes 150 DEMI Diesel Displacer™ conversions on Sand Revolution's existing diesel fleet with the potential of additional conversions at a future date. It will be the first large-scale conversion utilizing renewable natural gas (RNG) in the Permian Basin. This will further enhance the ESG benefits of Sand Revolution's cutting-edge technology.

Sand Revolution, based in Midland, Texas, is the industry leader in turnkey last mile logistics. They have built a robust reputation for their proprietary environmentally friendly technology and their best in class service. Dedicated to revolutionizing conventional sand logistics methods, Sand Revolution provides complete last mile management services to clients across the industry through leveraging transportation and wellsite operations.

With a genesis as the premiere supplier of compressed natural gas (CNG) components, American CNG recognizes the multifaceted benefits of compressed and renewable natural gas (RNG), and they feel an obligation to its perception and utilization. As they actively seek to improve in every aspect within the alternative fuel industry, American CNG has expanded its solutions into fueling technology with their DEMI Diesel Displacer system™.

DEMI Diesel Displacer™ allows diesel assets to run on renewable natural gas (RNG) through an affordable and non-invasive conversion. Implementation of this technology will reduce Sand Revolution's carbon footprint and emissions, and will showcase their social commitment towards a positive, progressive transition to cleaner fuels. Significant financial savings will also be observed as they increase hauling capacity and utilize domestic, renewable fuel.

"We believe the relationship between American CNG and Sand Revolution is worth building, sustaining, and protecting over time. We take this partnership seriously and are excited for the opportunity to showcase our technology with such a well-respected company. Together, and driven by an urgent sense of purpose, we will expand our DEMI Diesel Displacer™ technology and will bring awareness to low-cost conversions with significant return on investment," said Sam Johnson, CEO at American CNG.

"When we started this business, just over four years ago, we largely based our design on the principle of having a system that was both efficient and more environmentally friendly than the competition. Since that time, others have followed our concept. Converting our company-owned fleet to RNG is the evolution of our thinking….doing our part to both meet the needs of industry, but with a lighter touch on the environment," said Greg Lanham, CEO Sand Revolution and Fevid Transport.

Both companies look forward to sharing more on this new partnership in the coming months. For further information, please contact Caitlin Marion at caitlin@americancng.com or Daniela Chavez at daniela.chavez@sandrevolution.com.

