Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber" or the "Company") (NYSE: UBER) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Uber securities between May 31, 2019, and July 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uber.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Uber's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uber had defective disclosure controls and procedures; (2) Uber concealed and/or downplayed the full scope and severity of its prior misconduct, including, among other things, the extent to which it secretly lobbied government officials and politicians to bypass legal and regulatory requirements, as well as knowingly risked the safety of Uber drivers, to fuel Uber's global growth; (3) as a result, Uber's present global footprint and market share is in significant part the byproduct of previously undisclosed, unsustainable, and illegal business practices; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Uber's reputation, as well as subject Uber to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (5) as a result, Uber's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Uber you have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

