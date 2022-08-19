Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.884 Billion

- Third-quarter net sales rise 25%, bolstered by higher rates of production, despite continuing supply-chain pressures.
- Full-year earnings outlook revised to range of $7.0 – $7.2 billion.
- Strong order books and positive customer fundamentals to drive demand in 2023.
MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.884 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, or $6.16 per share, compared with net income of $1.667 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, compared with $4.680 billion, or $14.86 per share, for the same period last year.
Net sales and revenues increased 22 percent, to $14.102 billion, for the third quarter of 2022 and rose 13 percent, to $37.041 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $13.000 billion for the quarter and $33.565 billion for nine months, compared with $10.413 billion and $29.461 billion last year.
"We're proud of the extraordinary efforts by our employees to increase factory output and get products to customers under challenging circumstances," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "At the same time, our results reflected higher costs and production inefficiencies driven by the difficult supply-chain situation."
Company Outlook & Summary
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2022 is forecast to be in a range of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion.
"Looking ahead, we believe favorable conditions will continue into 2023 based on the strong response we have experienced to early-order programs," said May. "We are working closely with our factories and suppliers to meet higher levels of customer demand next year. Additionally, we are confident the company's smart industrial strategy and leap ambitions will continue unlocking new value for customers through Deere's advanced technologies and solutions."
Deere & Company
Third Quarter
Year to Date
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
14,102
$
11,527
22 %
$
37,041
$
32,697
13 %
Net income
$
1,884
$
1,667
13 %
$
4,885
$
4,680
4 %
Fully diluted EPS
$
6.16
$
5.32
$
15.88
$
14.86
Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements in this earnings release for further details.
Production & Precision Agriculture
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
6,096
$
4,250
43 %
Operating profit
$
1,293
$
906
43 %
Operating margin
21.2 %
21.3 %
Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter due to higher shipment volumes and price realization, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes / sales mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, higher selling, administrative, and general expenses, increased research and development expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.
Small Agriculture & Turf
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
3,635
$
3,147
16 %
Operating profit
$
552
$
583
-5 %
Operating margin
15.2 %
18.5 %
Small agriculture and turf sales for the quarter increased due to higher shipment volumes and price realization partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher production costs, higher selling, administrative, and general expenses, increased research and development expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange. These items were partially offset by price realization and higher sales volumes. Results for the prior period included a gain on the sale of a closed factory in China that had produced small agricultural equipment.
Construction & Forestry
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
3,269
$
3,016
8 %
Operating profit
$
514
$
463
11 %
Operating margin
15.7 %
15.4 %
Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization. Operating profit increased due to price realization, partially offset by higher production costs.
Financial Services
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net income
$
209
$
227
-8 %
Financial services net income for the quarter was negatively affected by unfavorable discrete income-tax adjustments, a higher provision for credit losses, and lower gains on operating-lease residual values. These items were partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2022
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Up ~ 15%
Small Ag & Turf
~ Flat
Europe
~ Flat
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Up 10 to 15%
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Up ~ 10%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat to Down 5%
Global Forestry
Flat to Down 5%
Global Roadbuilding
Flat to Up 5%
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2022
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Up 25 to 30%
-2 %
+14 %
Small Ag & Turf
Up 10 to 15%
-3 %
+9 %
Construction & Forestry
Up ~ 10%
-3 %
+10 %
Financial Services
Net Income
$ 870
Financial Services. Full-year 2022 results are expected to be slightly lower than in fiscal 2021 due to a higher provision for credit losses, less-favorable financing spreads, and higher selling, administrative, and general expenses. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.
John Deere Capital Corporation
The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.
Third Quarter
Year to Date
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Revenue
$
689
$
683
1 %
$
1,984
$
2,015
-2 %
Net income
$
173
$
186
-7 %
$
521
$
530
-2 %
Ending portfolio balance
$
45,185
$
41,508
9 %
Results in the quarter declined due to unfavorable discrete income-tax adjustments, less-favorable financing spreads, and lower gains on operating-lease residual values. Partially offsetting these factors was income earned on a higher average portfolio. For the year-to-date period, net income decreased mainly due to less-favorable financing spreads, a higher provision for credit losses, and unfavorable discrete income-tax adjustments, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).
Factors Affecting All Lines of Business
All of the company's businesses and their results are affected by general global macroeconomic conditions, including but not limited to inflation, including rising costs for materials used in our production, slower growth or recession, higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar and customer confidence, customer access to capital and overall demand for our products; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including work stoppages or disputes by suppliers with their unionized labor; shipping delays; government spending and taxing; changes in weather and climate patterns; the political and social stability of the markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, wars and other conflicts, including the current military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic). The sustainability of economic recovery from COVID-19 remains unclear and significant volatility could continue for a prolonged period.
Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings, and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact our access to or terms of future funding, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. A debt crisis in Europe, Latin America, or elsewhere could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, and demand for equipment. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond, and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.
Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, financial condition, and results include changes in governmental trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies, including, policies, and tariffs for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; actions by environmental, health, and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands and their permitted uses; changes to accounting standards; changes to and compliance with economic sanctions and export controls laws and regulations (including those in place for Russia); and compliance with evolving U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise.
Other factors that could materially affect the company's results and operations include security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to the company's products; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components, and whole goods; introduction of legislation that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings; the success or failure of new product initiatives or business strategies; changes in product preferences, sales mix, and take rates of products and life cycle solutions; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies, and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices, especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; the inability to deliver precision technology and agricultural solutions to customers; labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions; changes in the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel; and the integration of acquired businesses.
Agricultural Equipment Operations
The company's agricultural equipment operations are subject to a number of uncertainties, including certain factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products; world grain stocks; soil conditions; harvest yields; prices for commodities and livestock; availability and cost of fertilizer; availability of transport for crops; the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production); real estate values; available acreage for farming; changes in government farm programs and policies; changes in and effects of crop insurance programs; changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices; animal diseases and their effects on poultry, beef, and pork consumption and prices on livestock feed demand; and crop pests and diseases.
Production and Precision Agriculture Operations
The production and precision agriculture operations rely in part on hardware and software, guidance, connectivity and digital solutions, and automation and machine intelligence. Many factors contribute to the company's precision agriculture sales and results, including the impact to customers' profitability and/or sustainability outcomes; availability of technological innovations; speed of research and development; effectiveness of partnerships with third parties; and the dealer channel's ability to support and service precision technology solutions.
Small Agriculture and Turf Equipment
Factors affecting the company's small agriculture and turf equipment operations include customer profitability; consumer purchasing preferences; housing starts and supply; infrastructure investment; spending by municipalities and golf courses; and consumable input costs.
Construction and Forestry
Factors affecting the company's construction and forestry equipment operations include real estate and housing prices; the number of housing starts; commodity prices such as oil and gas; the levels of public and non-residential construction; and investment in infrastructure. Prices for pulp, paper, lumber, and structural panels affect sales of forestry equipment.
John Deere Financial
The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and the company's other financial services subsidiaries depend on timely access to capital to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.
DEERE & COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31
August 1
%
July 31
August 1
%
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
6,096
$
4,250
+43
$
14,568
$
11,848
+23
Small ag & turf net sales
3,635
3,147
+16
9,836
9,051
+9
Construction & forestry net sales
3,269
3,016
+8
9,161
8,562
+7
Financial services revenues
903
902
2,637
2,679
-2
Other revenues
199
212
-6
839
557
+51
Total net sales and revenues
$
14,102
$
11,527
+22
$
37,041
$
32,697
+13
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
1,293
$
906
+43
$
2,646
$
2,557
+3
Small ag & turf
552
583
-5
1,443
1,699
-15
Construction & forestry
514
463
+11
1,599
1,220
+31
Financial services
287
291
-1
864
844
+2
Total operating profit
2,646
2,243
+18
6,552
6,320
+4
Reconciling items **
(108)
(85)
+27
(303)
(312)
-3
Income taxes
(654)
(491)
+33
(1,364)
(1,328)
+3
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,884
$
1,667
+13
$
4,885
$
4,680
+4
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
13,000
$
10,413
$
33,565
$
29,461
Finance and interest income
846
825
2,441
2,468
Other income
256
289
1,035
768
Total
14,102
11,527
37,041
32,697
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
9,511
7,574
25,124
21,307
Research and development expenses
481
394
1,336
1,137
Selling, administrative and general expenses
959
841
2,672
2,448
Interest expense
296
244
713
783
Other operating expenses
316
324
954
1,033
Total
11,563
9,377
30,799
26,708
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
2,539
2,150
6,242
5,989
Provision for income taxes
654
491
1,364
1,328
Income of Consolidated Group
1,885
1,659
4,878
4,661
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
8
8
21
Net Income
1,885
1,667
4,886
4,682
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
2
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,884
$
1,667
$
4,885
$
4,680
Per Share Data
Basic
$
6.20
$
5.36
$
15.97
$
14.98
Diluted
$
6.16
$
5.32
$
15.88
$
14.86
Dividends declared
$
1.13
$
.90
$
3.23
$
2.56
Dividends paid
$
1.05
$
.90
$
3.15
$
2.42
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
304.1
311.0
305.8
312.4
Diluted
305.7
313.4
307.7
314.9
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
DEERE & COMPANY
July 31
October 31
August 1
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,359
$
8,017
$
7,519
Marketable securities
719
728
688
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
6,696
4,208
5,268
Financing receivables - net
35,056
33,799
31,449
Financing receivables securitized - net
5,141
4,659
5,401
Other receivables
1,999
1,765
1,702
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,554
6,988
6,982
Inventories
9,121
6,781
6,410
Property and equipment - net
5,666
5,820
5,649
Goodwill
3,754
3,291
3,148
Other intangible assets - net
1,281
1,275
1,267
Retirement benefits
3,125
3,601
990
Deferred income taxes
1,110
1,037
1,767
Other assets
2,236
2,145
2,448
Total Assets
$
86,817
$
84,114
$
80,688
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
14,176
$
10,919
$
10,404
Short-term securitization borrowings
4,920
4,605
5,277
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
12,986
12,348
11,207
Deferred income taxes
561
576
515
Long-term borrowings
32,132
32,888
32,280
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,911
4,344
5,272
Total liabilities
67,686
65,680
64,955
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
95
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
19,033
18,431
15,731
Noncontrolling interests
3
3
2
Total stockholders' equity
19,036
18,434
15,733
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
86,817
$
84,114
$
80,688
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
4,886
$
4,682
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
62
(17)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
1,443
1,569
Impairment charges
81
50
Share-based compensation expense
64
64
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(1)
4
Credit for deferred income taxes
(6)
(271)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
(2,357)
(444)
Inventories
(2,526)
(1,817)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(15)
742
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
82
34
Retirement benefits
(1,014)
13
Other
45
(295)
Net cash provided by operating activities
418
4,314
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
15,774
14,480
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,501
1,510
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(18,578)
(17,161)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(488)
(19)
Purchases of property and equipment
(596)
(492)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,717)
(1,210)
Collateral on derivatives – net
(193)
(189)
Other
(133)
(21)
Net cash used for investing activities
(4,430)
(3,102)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase in total short-term borrowings
4,267
929
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
6,281
5,877
Payments of long-term borrowings
(6,578)
(5,172)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
55
136
Repurchases of common stock
(2,477)
(1,780)
Dividends paid
(971)
(761)
Other
(62)
(80)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
515
(851)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
(143)
106
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(3,640)
467
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
8,125
7,172
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
4,485
$
7,639
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
(1)
Acquisitions
On February 7, 2022, the company acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc., a pioneer in the development of immersion-cooled battery technology. The total cash purchase price, net of cash acquired, was $276 million. Most of the consideration was allocated to Goodwill and Other intangible assets.
On February 28, 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery. The two companies also ended their joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements. The total invested capital was $690 million, which consists of net cash consideration and the fair value of the previously held equity investment in the joint venture. The fair value of the previous equity investment created a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax), which was recorded in Other income and included in the construction and forestry segment's operating profit. The invested capital was primarily allocated to Goodwill, Inventories, and Property and equipment.
Special Items
As a result of the events in Russia / Ukraine, the company has suspended shipments to Russia, which will reduce forecasted revenue for the region, and initiated a voluntary employee-separation program. The accounting consequences during the first nine months of 2022 were impairments of most long-lived assets, an increase in reserves of certain financial assets, and an accrual for various contractual uncertainties. No significant reserves were established on trade receivables or complete goods inventory, as the company continues to experience strong payment performance and requires prepayment of existing inventories. However, the situation is fluid, and the company continues to closely monitor all financial and operational risks. As of July 31, 2022, the company's net exposure in Russia / Ukraine was approximately $436 million. Net sales from the company's Russian operations represented 2 percent of consolidated annual net sales from 2017 to 2021. A summary of the reserves and impairments recorded in the first nine months of 2022 follows in millions of dollars:
Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
2022 Expense:
Inventory reserve – Cost of sales
$
8
$
4
$
12
Fixed asset impairment – Cost of sales
30
11
41
Intangible asset impairment – Cost of sales
28
28
Allowance for credit losses – Financing
$
32
32
Voluntary-separation program – Cost of sales
1
1
Voluntary-separation program – SA&G expenses
3
4
1
8
Contingent liabilities – Other operating expenses
3
$
1
1
5
Total Russia/Ukraine events pretax expense
$
45
$
1
$
48
$
33
127
Net tax impact
(8)
Total Russia/Ukraine events after-tax expense
$
119
In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.
In the third quarter of 2021, the company sold a closed factory that previously produced small agriculture equipment in China, resulting in a $27 million pretax gain. During the first quarter of 2021, the fixed assets in an asphalt plant factory in Germany were impaired by $38 million, pretax and after-tax. The company also continued to assess its manufacturing locations, resulting in additional long-lived asset impairments of $12 million pretax. The impairments were the result of a decline in forecasted financial performance that indicated it was probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying amount of the net assets. These impairments were offset by a favorable indirect tax ruling in Brazil of $58 million pretax.
The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and nine months ended July 31, 2022 and August 1, 2021:
Three Months
Nine Months
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
2022 Expense (benefit):
Gain on remeasurement of
$
(326)
$
(326)
Total Russia/Ukraine events
$
(1)
$
1
$
7
$
7
$
45
$
1
48
$
33
127
UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales
53
9
28
90
Total expense (benefit)
(1)
1
7
7
98
10
(250)
33
(109)
2021 Expense (benefit):
Gain on sale – Other income
$
(27)
(27)
(27)
(27)
Long-lived asset impairments
5
3
42
50
Brazil indirect tax –
(53)
(5)
(58)
Total expense (benefit)
(27)
(27)
(48)
(24)
37
(35)
Period over period change
$
(1)
$
27
$
1
$
7
$
34
$
146
$
34
$
(287)
$
33
$
(74)
(2)
Prior to fiscal year 2021, the operating results of the Wirtgen Group (Wirtgen) were incorporated into the company's consolidated financial statements using a one-month lag period. The reporting lag was eliminated resulting in one additional month of Wirtgen activity in both the first quarter and year-to-date period of 2021. The effect was an increase to Net sales of $270 million, which the company considers immaterial to construction and forestry's annual net sales.
(3)
The calculation of basic net income per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding. The calculation of diluted net income per share recognizes any dilutive effect of share-based compensation.
(4)
The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all of Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 5 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services," which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
13,000
$
10,413
$
13,000
$
10,413
Finance and interest income
60
33
$
905
$
867
$
(119)
$
(75)
846
825
1
Other income
228
263
79
96
(51)
(70)
256
289
2
Total
13,288
10,709
984
963
(170)
(145)
14,102
11,527
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
9,512
7,574
(1)
9,511
7,574
3
Research and development expenses
481
394
481
394
Selling, administrative and general expenses
805
702
156
141
(2)
(2)
959
841
3
Interest expense
109
92
223
169
(36)
(17)
296
244
4
Interest compensation to Financial Services
83
58
(83)
(58)
4
Other operating expenses
47
32
317
360
(48)
(68)
316
324
5
Total
11,037
8,852
696
670
(170)
(145)
11,563
9,377
Income before Income Taxes
2,251
1,857
288
293
2,539
2,150
Provision for income taxes
574
425
80
66
654
491
Income after Income Taxes
1,677
1,432
208
227
1,885
1,659
Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates
(1)
8
1
8
Net Income
1,676
1,440
209
227
1,885
1,667
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,675
$
1,440
$
209
$
227
$
1,884
$
1,667
1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3 Elimination of intercompany service fees.
4 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
33,565
$
29,461
$
33,565
$
29,461
Finance and interest income
131
95
$
2,580
$
2,582
$
(270)
$
(209)
2,441
2,468
1
Other income
1,028
712
271
269
(264)
(213)
1,035
768
2
Total
34,724
30,268
2,851
2,851
(534)
(422)
37,041
32,697
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
25,126
21,309
(2)
(2)
25,124
21,307
3
Research and development expenses
1,336
1,137
1,336
1,137
Selling, administrative and general expenses
2,215
2,089
463
365
(6)
(6)
2,672
2,448
3
Interest expense
297
287
493
539
(77)
(43)
713
783
4
Interest compensation to Financial Services
189
166
(189)
(166)
4
Other operating expenses
186
140
1,028
1,098
(260)
(205)
954
1,033
5
Total
29,349
25,128
1,984
2,002
(534)
(422)
30,799
26,708
Income before Income Taxes
5,375
5,140
867
849
6,242
5,989
Provision for income taxes
1,142
1,130
222
198
1,364
1,328
Income after Income Taxes
4,233
4,010
645
651
4,878
4,661
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
4
18
4
3
8
21
Net Income
4,237
4,028
649
654
4,886
4,682
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
2
1
2
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
4,236
$
4,026
$
649
$
654
$
4,885
$
4,680
1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3 Elimination of intercompany service fees.
4 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
Jul 31
Oct 31
Aug 1
Jul 31
Oct 31
Aug 1
Jul 31
Oct 31
Aug 1
Jul 31
Oct 31
Aug 1
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,540
$
7,188
$
6,638
$
819
$
829
$
881
$
4,359
$
8,017
$
7,519
Marketable securities
2
3
3
717
725
685
719
728
688
Receivables from Financial
5,055
5,564
5,913
$
(5,055)
$
(5,564)
$
(5,913)
6
Trade accounts and notes
1,342
1,155
1,127
6,738
3,895
5,319
(1,384)
(842)
(1,178)
6,696
4,208
5,268
7
Financing receivables - net
45
73
89
35,011
33,726
31,360
35,056
33,799
31,449
Financing receivables
2
10
13
5,139
4,649
5,388
5,141
4,659
5,401
Other receivables
1,676
1,629
1,545
371
159
171
(48)
(23)
(14)
1,999
1,765
1,702
7
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,554
6,988
6,982
6,554
6,988
6,982
Inventories
9,121
6,781
6,410
9,121
6,781
6,410
Property and equipment - net
5,630
5,783
5,612
36
37
37
5,666
5,820
5,649
Goodwill
3,754
3,291
3,148
3,754
3,291
3,148
Other intangible assets - net
1,281
1,275
1,267
1,281
1,275
1,267
Retirement benefits
3,062
3,539
986
65
64
63
(2)
(2)
(59)
3,125
3,601
990
8
Deferred income taxes
1,248
1,215
1,959
48
53
59
(186)
(231)
(251)
1,110
1,037
1,767
9
Other assets
1,727
1,646
1,747
510
499
702
(1)
(1)
2,236
2,145
2,448
Total Assets
$
37,485
$
39,152
$
36,457
$
56,008
$
51,624
$
51,647
$
(6,676)
$
(6,662)
$
(7,416)
$
86,817
$
84,114
$
80,688
Liabilities and
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
471
$
1,509
$
1,376
$
13,705
$
9,410
$
9,028
$
14,176
$
10,919
$
10,404
Short-term securitization borrowings
2
10
12
4,918
4,595
5,265
4,920
4,605
5,277
Payables to Equipment Operations
5,055
5,564
5,913
$
(5,055)
$
(5,564)
$
(5,913)
6
Accounts payable and
11,925
11,198
10,484
2,494
2,015
1,916
(1,433)
(865)
(1,193)
12,986
12,348
11,207
7
Deferred income taxes
436
438
371
311
369
395
(186)
(231)
(251)
561
576
515
9
Long-term borrowings
8,481
8,915
8,982
23,651
23,973
23,298
32,132
32,888
32,280
Retirement benefits and
2,799
4,239
5,219
114
107
112
(2)
(2)
(59)
2,911
4,344
5,272
8
Total liabilities
24,114
26,309
26,444
50,248
46,033
45,927
(6,676)
(6,662)
(7,416)
67,686
65,680
64,955
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
95
95
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company
19,033
18,431
15,731
5,760
5,591
5,720
(5,760)
(5,591)
(5,720)
19,033
18,431
15,731
10
Noncontrolling interests
3
3
2
3
3
2
Financial Services equity
(5,760)
(5,591)
(5,720)
5,760
5,591
5,720
10
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
13,276
12,843
10,013
5,760
5,591
5,720
19,036
18,434
15,733
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
37,485
$
39,152
$
36,457
$
56,008
$
51,624
$
51,647
$
(6,676)
$
(6,662)
$
(7,416)
$
86,817
$
84,114
$
80,688
6 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
8 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
10 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
4,237
$
4,028
$
649
$
654
$
4,886
$
4,682
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Provision (credit) for credit losses
5
62
(22)
62
(17)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
806
803
790
866
$
(153)
$
(100)
1,443
1,569
11
Impairment charges
81
50
81
50
Share-based compensation expense
64
64
64
64
12
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
(326)
Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
370
246
(3)
(2)
(368)
(240)
(1)
4
13
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
44
(218)
(50)
(53)
(6)
(271)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
(215)
(73)
(2,142)
(371)
(2,357)
(444)
14, 16, 17
Inventories
(2,415)
(1,367)
(111)
(450)
(2,526)
(1,817)
15
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
491
860
36
(20)
(542)
(98)
(15)
742
16
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
52
43
30
(9)
82
34
Retirement benefits
(1,020)
8
6
5
(1,014)
13
Other
101
(200)
(105)
26
49
(121)
45
(295)
11, 12, 15
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,206
4,185
1,415
1,445
(3,203)
(1,316)
418
4,314
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related
16,927
15,704
(1,153)
(1,224)
15,774
14,480
14
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,501
1,510
1,501
1,510
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related
(19,069)
(18,349)
491
1,188
(18,578)
(17,161)
14
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(488)
(19)
(488)
(19)
Purchases of property and equipment
(595)
(491)
(1)
(1)
(596)
(492)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,868)
(1,818)
151
608
(1,717)
(1,210)
15
Increase in trade and wholesale receivables
(3,318)
(481)
3,318
481
14
Collateral on derivatives – net
5
(4)
(198)
(185)
(193)
(189)
Other
(87)
(10)
(74)
(42)
28
31
(133)
(21)
13, 17
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,165)
(524)
(6,100)
(3,662)
2,835
1,084
(4,430)
(3,102)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings
58
(93)
4,209
1,022
4,267
929
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
70
(624)
(70)
624
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
137
6,144
5,877
6,281
5,877
Payments of long-term borrowings
(1,372)
(71)
(5,206)
(5,101)
(6,578)
(5,172)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
55
136
55
136
Repurchases of common stock
(2,477)
(1,780)
(2,477)
(1,780)
Dividends paid
(971)
(761)
(368)
(240)
368
240
(971)
(761)
13
Other
(39)
(50)
(23)
(22)
(8)
(62)
(80)
13
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,539)
(3,243)
4,686
2,160
368
232
515
(851)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash
(148)
77
5
29
(143)
106
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
(3,646)
495
6
(28)
(3,640)
467
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
7,200
6,156
925
1,016
8,125
7,172
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
$
3,554
$
6,651
$
931
$
988
$
4,485
$
7,639
11
Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
12
Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
13
Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities, and capital investments in Financial Services from the Equipment Operations.
14
Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
15
Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
16
Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
17
Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.
DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.
Equipment
Production &
Small Ag
Construction
For the Nine Months Ended
Operations
Precision Ag
& Turf
& Forestry
Jul 31
Aug 1
Jul 31
Aug 1
Jul 31
Aug 1
Jul 31
Aug 1
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales
$
33,565
$
29,461
$
14,568
$
11,848
$
9,836
$
9,051
$
9,161
$
8,562
Average Identifiable Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
$
19,283
$
16,496
$
8,223
$
6,518
$
4,330
$
3,558
$
6,730
$
6,420
With Inventories at Standard Cost
20,872
17,877
9,017
7,205
4,788
3,988
7,067
6,684
Operating Profit
$
5,688
$
5,476
$
2,646
$
2,557
$
1,443
$
1,699
$
1,599
$
1,220
Percent of Net Sales
16.9
%
18.6
%
18.2
%
21.6
%
14.7
%
18.8
%
17.5
%
14.2
%
Operating Return on Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
29.5
%
33.2
%
32.2
%
39.2
%
33.3
%
47.8
%
23.8
%
19.0
%
With Inventories at Standard Cost
27.3
%
30.6
%
29.3
%
35.5
%
30.1
%
42.6
%
22.6
%
18.3
%
SVA Cost of Assets
$
(1,878)
$
(1,609)
$
(811)
$
(648)
$
(431)
$
(359)
$
(636)
$
(602)
SVA
3,810
3,867
1,835
1,909
1,012
1,340
963
618
Financial
For the Nine Months Ended
Services
Jul 31
Aug 1
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
649
$
654
Average Equity
5,706
5,468
Return on Equity
11.4
%
12.0
%
Operating Profit
$
864
$
844
Cost of Equity
(576)
(531)
SVA
288
313
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Deere & Company