MedSpa Partners Continues US Expansion with Ageless Medical Partnership

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Erin and Vic Owoc and their team at Ageless Medical to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Based near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Ageless Medical combines the latest research-proven technologies with advanced techniques and impeccable customer service to create a best-in-class experience that has delighted thousands of patients these past 15 years.

In addition to operating a thriving clinic, the Owocs are recognized leaders in the broader medical aesthetics industry. As a former National Trainer for both Allergan and Galderma, Erin leverages her two decades of experience as an aesthetic ARNP to elevate the skillset of aesthetic practitioners throughout South Florida. Vic is also a noted thought-leader in the business side of practice management and founded the Medical Aesthetic Mastermind Council, bringing together a subset of some of the most successful aesthetic practices across North America for developing growth strategies and best practice sharing.

Speaking on their decision to join MedSpa Partners, Erin and Vic shared, "The most important question we asked ourselves during the process of choosing a partner was, 'What is life going to look like after close for us, our team, and our patients?' It was imperative that whatever platform we joined would not just allow us to seamlessly continue to practice in the way that we know is best for our patients, but would actively champion and support everything that makes the Ageless Medical experience so unique. In asking ourselves that question, it became clear that MedSpa Partners was the right choice for us as the partner to help take our practice to the next level."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "I am so pleased to welcome Erin, Vic, and the rest of their outstanding team to MedSpa Partners. Erin and Vic have spent considerable time refining the perfect blend of outcome-focused approach combined with optimized business operations that we rarely see in the industry. The proof that it's working is evident with the consistently glowing reviews from patients about the Ageless team's dedication to creating a Michelin Star experience every day. Ageless Medical is the first location for MSP in Florida, and we look forward to working with Erin and Vic to welcome other like-minded clinics in the state to the MSP platform."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com.

