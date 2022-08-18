Attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Once Again Ranked Among Best in Nation

Attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Once Again Ranked Among Best in Nation

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry are again honored in the exclusive guide to The Best Lawyers in America. Name principal Brad Caldwell earned additional recognition as the 2023 Dallas/Fort Worth Lawyer of the Year for Intellectual Property Litigation.

Mr. Caldwell is recognized among the 2023 Best Lawyers honorees along with fellow firm principals Kevin Burgess, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry. All four attorneys were recognized for their work for clients in intellectual property and patent trials. This marks the 10th consecutive selection to the exclusive guide for Mr. Burgess and the fifth straight listing for the other three Caldwell Cassady & Curry lawyers.

The annual roster of the country's leading attorneys is based on nominations submitted by prior Best Lawyers honorees who handle the same types of matters and are familiar with the nominees' work. The Best Lawyers research team then vets the individuals who receive the most nominations before the final selections are announced.

Since last year's edition of Best Lawyers, Caldwell Cassady & Curry welcomed Bjorn Blomquist, Alexander Gras, and James Smith as the firm's newest associates. Earlier this year, the firm promoted attorney Seth Reich to principal.

Firm principal Hamad Hamad was additionally named among the 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas Under 40 by the publishers of D Magazine based on his work in intellectual property law. Mr. Curry also earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry