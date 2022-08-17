ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

6.2 Billion Parcels Elevated Market Share by 2 pts to 23.0%

$1.8 Billion Adjusted Net Income Grew 38.2% on Price Steadiness and Cost Leverage

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022[1]. The Company delivered a parcel volume growth of 7.5% and expanded market share by 2 percentage points to 23% despite adverse impact from COVID while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 38.2%[3] to reach RMB 1,758.7 million. Cash generated from operating activities was RMB 3,780.8 million.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB 8,656.7 million ( US$ 1,292.4 million ), an increase of 18.2% from RMB 7,325.1million in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit was RMB 2,202.8 million ( US$ 328.9 million ), an increase of 31.6% from RMB 1,673.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was RMB 1,758.7 million ( US$ 262.6 million ), an increase of 38.2% from RMB 1,272.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA [2] was RMB 2,892.0 million ( US$ 431.8 million ), an increase of 36.0% from RMB 2,125.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income was RMB 1,758.7 million ( US$ 262.6 million ), an increase of 38.2% from RMB 1,272.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB 2.23 (US$ 0.33) , an increase of 42.9% from RMB1.56 in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB 2.23 (US$ 0.33) , an increase of 42.9% from RMB 1.56 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB 3,780.8 million ( US$ 564.5 million ), compared with RMB 1,932.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Operational Highlights for Second Quarter 2022

Parcel volume was 6,203 million, an increase of 7.5% from 5,772 million in the same period of 2021.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 30,900 as of June 30, 2022 .

Number of direct network partners was over 5,800 as of June 30, 2022 .

Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was approximately 11,000 as of June 30, 2022 .

Out of the approximately 11,000 self-owned trucks, over 9,250 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of June 30, 2022 , compared to approximately 9,200 as of March 31, 2022 .

Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,700 as of June 30, 2022 , compared to over 3,650 as of March 31, 2022 .

Number of sorting hubs was 98 as of June 30, 2022 , among which 87 are operated by the Company and 11 by the Company's network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (3) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary in and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and American depositary diluted shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "Despite the COVID resurgence and macro uncertainties in the first half, we delivered a robust set of results gaining in both volume and profit. Our parcel volume reached 6.2 billion, expanding our market share by 2.0 points to 23.0%, and adjusted net income increased by 38.2% to 1.8 billion while we maintained high quality of services and customer satisfaction. Being among the first to resume operations, ZTO capitalized on the growth momentum and accelerated volume growth by leveraging our strong infrastructure and capacity advantages. Our cost initiatives continued to yield results where standardization and digitization is allowing us to optimize economics across the entire network including our network partners' operations."

Mr. Lai added, "While short-term challenges exist in the marketplace, the express delivery industry is resilient with huge potential to expand. As the pandemic prevention becomes routine, we are focused on quality of operations and earnings as we further leverage our core competencies. In the past, we benefited from a better integrated network of sortation centers across the country. Our success for the future depends largely on our ability to reduce the number of sortation and further reach to customers through better linkage with last mile operations to reduce costs and improve timeliness. Our strategies to widen our market share lead and enhance operational excellence are crucial for consistent and profitable growth."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "As price competition deescalated, our core express delivery ASP grew 10.5% or 13 cents year-on-year. We continued to gain operating efficiencies and soften the negative impact from rising labor cost and fuel price hike. Our corporate cost structure is lean and healthy where SG&A as percentage of revenue declined 0.1 pts to 5.3%. Cash flow from operating activities increased 95.7% to 3.8 billion. Capital spending outlay was 1.5 billion as we manage the pace of investment according to demand changes."

Ms. Yan added, "For many years, the industry grew tremendously in volume yet suffered from prolonged price decline. This trend was reversed for ZTO for this quarters as we grew volume 9 percentage above industry overage and increase net income 38.2% which is 4 times faster than volume expansion. We intend to stay focused on what we can do to expand volume and earnings while empowering our network partners to improve profitability as well. This will fundamentally ensure sustainability of our entire network for years to come."

Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 6,652,936

90.8

7,931,608

1,184,158

91.6

12,325,745

89.3

15,151,869

2,262,114

91.5 Freight forwarding services 313,553

4.3

329,959

49,262

3.8

806,540

5.8

661,044

98,691

4.0 Sale of accessories 314,131

4.3

349,683

52,206

4.0

574,311

4.2

631,754

94,318

3.8 Others 44,440

0.6

45,427

6,782

0.6

91,001

0.7

116,060

17,328

0.7 Total revenues 7,325,060

100.0

8,656,677

1,292,408

100.0

13,797,597

100.0

16,560,727

2,472,451



100.0

Total Revenues were RMB 8,656.7 million (US$ 1,292.4 million), an increase of 18.2% from RMB7,325.1 million in the same period of 2021. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 18.8% compared to the same period of 2021, as a combined result of a 7.5% increase in parcel volume and a 10.5% increase in parcel unit price. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased by 5.2% compared to the same period of 2021 as cross border e-commerce demand and pricing gradually normalized with pandemic recovery. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 11.3%. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

% of

revenues

RMB

US$

% of

revenues

RMB

% of

revenues

RMB

US$

% of

revenues

(in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation cost 2,763,264

37.7

3,029,904

452,353

35.0

5,297,177

38.4

5,983,896

893,372

36.1 Sorting hub operating cost 1,612,704

22.0

1,891,440

282,384

21.8

3,124,074

22.6

3,771,806

563,115

22.8 Freight forwarding cost 266,229

3.6

307,005

45,835

3.5

702,621

5.1

614,906

91,803

3.7 Cost of accessories sold 98,141

1.3

119,886

17,899

1.4

172,716

1.3

202,789

30,276

1.2 Other costs 911,080

12.6

1,105,620

165,064

12.9

1,730,834

12.5

2,165,029

323,231

13.1 Total cost of revenues 5,651,418

77.2

6,453,855

963,535

74.6

11,027,422

79.9

12,738,426

1,901,797

76.9

Total cost of revenues was RMB 6,453.9 million (US$ 963.5 million), an increase of 14.2% from RMB5,651.4 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB 3,029.9 million (US$ 452.4 million), an increase of 9.6% from RMB 2,763.3 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost increased 2.0% given the sharp increase in fuel costs and decrease of parcel volume during Covid resurgence yet offset by continued transportation cost efficiency gain derived mainly from higher mix of high-capacity trailer trucks of our fleet and improved load rate from better route planning. There were approximately 1,100 more self-owned high-capacity vehicles in operation compared to the same period last year.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB 1,891.4 million (US$ 282.4 million), an increase of 17.3% from RMB 1,612.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily consisted of (i) RMB 140.2 million (US$ 20.9 million) increase in labor-associated costs, a net result of wage increases partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvement, and (ii) RMB 105.5 million (US$ 15.8 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs for automation equipment and facility construction. As of June 30, 2022, 431 sets of automated sorting equipment were in service, compared to 361 sets as of June 30, 2021.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB 119.9 million (US$ 17.9 million), increased 22.2% compared with RMB98.1 million in the same period last year. The increase included uniform costs for dress code standardization which helps enhance brand image.

Other costs were RMB 1,105.6 million (US$ 165.1 million), an increase of 21.4% from RMB 911.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly consisted of (i) RMB 62.8 million (US$ 9.4 million) in costs expanding last mile business, (ii) RMB 51.8 million (US$ 7.7 million) in information technology and related costs, and (iii) RMB 44.5 million (US$ 6.6 million) in costs serving enterprise customers.

Gross Profit was RMB 2,202.8 million (US$ 328.9 million), increased 31.6% from RMB1,673.6 million in the same period last year as a result of driven by both volume and ASP increase plus a stable cost structure. Gross margin rate improved to 25.4% from 22.8% for the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB 217.3 million (US$ 32.4 million), compared to RMB 218.0 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 456.9 million (US$ 68.2 million), increased by 16.0% from RMB 394.0 million in the same period last year, mainly from increases of compensation and benefits.

Other operating income, net was RMB 239.6 million (US$ 35.8 million), compared to RMB 176.0 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) government subsidies and tax rebates of RMB 145.8 million (US$ 21.8 million), and (ii) RMB 56.6 million (US$ 8.4 million) of VAT super deduction.

Income from operations was RMB 1,985.5 million (US$ 296.4 million), an increase of 36.4% from RMB 1,455.7 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rate increased to 22.9% from 19.9% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB 118.5 million (US$ 17.7 million), compared with RMB 102.4 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB 23.1 million (US$ 3.4 million), compared with RMB 33.8 million in the same period last year.

Loss from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB 13.6 million ( US$ 2.0 million ), compared with a gain of RMB 32.3 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments are determined by selling banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Income tax expenses were RMB 438.2 million ( US$ 65.4 million ) compared to RMB 254.9 million in the same period last year. Overall income tax rate increased by 3.4 percentage points this quarter compared to the same period last year due to an increased mix of taxable income generated by local operating entities, taxes at the full 25% tax rate, than taxable income from one of the headquarter entities that enjoys a 15% preferential rate for its High and New Technology Enterprise qualification.

Net income was RMB 1,758.7 million (US$ 262.6 million), which increased by 38.2% from RMB 1,272.2 million in the same period.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB 2.23 (US$ 0.33), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.56 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB 2.23 (US$ 0.33), compared with RMB1.56 in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income was RMB 1,758.7 million (US$ 262.6 million), compared with RMB 1,272.2 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB 2,892.0 million (US$ 431.8 million), compared with RMB 2,125.7 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 2,892.0 million (US$ 431.8 million), compared to RMB 2,125.7 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB 3,780.8 million (US$ 564.5 million), compared with RMB 1,932.4 million in the same period last year.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Business Outlook

Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company maintains its previously stated annual guidance. Parcel volume for 2022 is expected to be in the range of 24.96 billion to 25.86 billion, representing a 12% to 16% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Company Share Purchase

On November 14, 2018, the Company announced a share repurchase program whereby ZTO was authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$500 million during an 18-month period thereafter. On March 13, 2021, the board of directors of the Company approved the extension of the active share repurchase program to June 30, 2021. On March 31, 2021, the board of directors has approved changes to the share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$500 million to US$1 billion and extending the effective time by two years through June 30, 2023. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 36,074,242 ADSs at an average purchase price of US$25.21, including repurchase commissions.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB 6.6981 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on August 18, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 Singapore: 800-120-5863 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 1962226

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 24, 2022:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 4858141

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company's unaudited results for the second quarter of 2022, ZTO management quotes and the Company's financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of its control. The Company's actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, the Company may not meet its financial outlook included in this news release and may be unable to grow its business in the manner planned. The Company may also modify its strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from what it currently anticipates, including those relating to the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues 7,325,060

8,656,677

1,292,408

13,797,597

16,560,727

2,472,451 Cost of revenues (5,651,418)

(6,453,855)

(963,535)

(11,027,422)

(12,738,426)

(1,901,797) Gross profit 1,673,642

2,202,822

328,873

2,770,175

3,822,301

570,654 Operating (expenses)/ income:





















Selling, general and administrative (394,006)

(456,907)

(68,214)

(1,014,230)

(1,075,106)

(160,509) Other operating income, net 176,019

239,634

35,776

332,590

354,612

52,942 Total operating expenses (217,987)

(217,273)

(32,438)

(681,640)

(720,494)

(107,567) Income from operations 1,455,655

1,985,549

296,435

2,088,535

3,101,807

463,087 Other income (expenses):





















Interest income 102,400

118,490

17,690

177,882

229,588

34,277 Interest expense (33,798)

(23,102)

(3,449)

(49,380)

(82,737)

(12,352) Gain / (loss) from fair value changes of

financial instruments 32,331

(13,575)

(2,027)

48,130

(14,456)

(2,158) Foreign currency exchange (loss) / gain before

tax (25,751)

119,805

17,886

(26,084)

106,940

15,966 Income before income tax, and share of loss in

equity method 1,530,837

2,187,167

326,535

2,239,083

3,341,142

498,820 Income tax expense (254,859)

(438,205)

(65,422)

(404,497)

(693,424)

(103,525) Share of (loss)/gain in equity method

investments (3,753)

9,740

1,454

(28,835)

(13,492)

(2,014) Net income 1,272,225

1,758,702

262,567

1,805,751

2,634,226

393,281 Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests 19,947

46,479

6,939

20,046

77,225

11,529 Net income attributable to ZTO Express

(Cayman) Inc. 1,292,172

1,805,181

269,506

1,825,797

2,711,451

404,810 Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 1,292,172

1,805,181

269,506

1,825,797

2,711,451

404,810 Net earnings per share attributed to ordinary

shareholders





















Basic 1.56

2.23

0.33

2.21

3.35

0.50 Diluted 1.56

2.23

0.33

2.21

3.35

0.50 Weighted average shares used in calculating

net earnings per ordinary share/ADS





















Basic 827,015,267

809,733,116

809,733,116

827,755,090

809,214,926

809,214,926 Diluted 827,015,267

809,733,116

809,733,116

827,755,090

809,214,926

809,214,926 Net income 1,272,225

1,758,702

262,567

1,805,751

2,634,226

393,281 Other comprehensive (expenses) / income, net

of tax of nil:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment (102,171)

97,328

14,531

(84,260)

85,143

12,712 Comprehensive income 1,170,054

1,856,030

277,098

1,721,491

2,719,369

405,993 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interests 19,947

46,479

6,939

20,046

77,225

11,529 Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO

Express (Cayman) Inc. 1,190,001

1,902,509

284,037

1,741,537

2,796,594

417,522

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:



As of

December 31,

June 30,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 9,721,225

9,927,765

1,482,176 Restricted cash 27,736

384,912

57,466 Accounts receivable, net 933,444

852,754

127,313 Financing receivables 1,111,461

939,689

140,292 Short-term investment 2,845,319

5,211,019

777,985 Inventories 82,961

28,746

4,292 Advances to suppliers 667,855

960,354

143,377 Prepayments and other current assets 3,142,368

2,738,674

408,873 Amounts due from related parties 133,990

133,362

19,910 Total current assets 18,666,359

21,177,275

3,161,684 Investments in equity investee 3,730,448

3,893,799

581,329 Property and equipment, net 24,929,897

26,848,485

4,008,373 Land use rights, net 5,335,549

5,437,844

811,849 Intangible assets, net 35,634

32,536

4,857 Operating lease right-of-use assets 897,238

810,107

120,946 Goodwill 4,241,541

4,241,541

633,245 Deferred tax assets 934,848

900,669

134,466 Long-term investment 1,214,500

2,360,500

352,413 Long-term financing receivables 1,412,956

1,514,933

226,174 Other non-current assets 762,273

656,721

98,046 Amounts due from related parties-non current 611,100

631,620

94,298 TOTAL ASSETS 62,772,343

68,506,030

10,227,680 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowing 3,458,717

7,059,620

1,053,974 Accounts payable 1,957,529

1,910,929

285,294 Notes payable 174,920

245,000

36,578 Advances from customers 1,226,549

1,406,445

209,977 Income tax payable 86,789

145,728

21,757 Amounts due to related parties 22,786

43,890

6,553 Operating lease liabilities 250,995

218,634

32,641 Acquisition consideration payable 22,942

-

- Dividends payable 708

15,712

2,346 Other current liabilities 5,794,380

5,931,378

885,528 Total current liabilities 12,996,315

16,977,336

2,534,648 Non-current operating lease liabilities 556,091

518,552

77,418 Deferred tax liabilities 292,356

272,399

40,668 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,844,762

17,768,287

2,652,734 Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 826,943,309









shares issued and 808,448,289 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021;826,943,309









shares issued and 809,733,116 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022) 535

535

80 Additional paid-in capital 28,229,026

27,090,866

4,044,560 Treasury shares, at cost (2,067,009)

(1,977,983)

(295,305) Retained earnings 22,716,799

25,361,886

3,786,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (242,104)

(156,961)

(23,434) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 48,637,247

50,318,343

7,512,331 Noncontrolling interests 290,334

419,400

62,615 Total Equity 48,927,581

50,737,743

7,574,946 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 62,772,343

68,506,030

10,227,680

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$









(in thousands)







Net cash provided by operating activities 1,932,405

3,780,752

564,451

2,409,357

4,886,147

729,483 Net cash used in investing activities (184,468)

(3,609,618)

(538,902)

(4,556,458)

(6,924,369)

(1,033,781) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing

activities (943,506)

(157,132)

(23,459)

50,462

2,423,513

361,821 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (133,881)

193,657

28,912

(100,613)

172,835

25,803 Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and





















restricted cash 670,550

207,659

31,002

(2,197,252)

558,126

83,326 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 11,492,290

10,119,828

1,510,851

14,360,092

9,769,361

1,458,527 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 12,162,840

10,327,487

1,541,853

12,162,840

10,327,487

1,541,853

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



AS of

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 12,098,453

9,927,765

1,482,176 Restricted cash, current 51,716

384,912

57,466 Restricted cash, non-current 12,671

14,810

2,211 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,162,840

10,327,487

1,541,853

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





(in thousands, except for share and per share data)







Net income 1,272,225

1,758,702

262,567

1,805,751

2,634,226

393,281 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense (1) —

—

—

248,027

178,980

26,721 Adjusted net income 1,272,225

1,758,702

262,567

2,053,778

2,813,206

420,002























Net income 1,272,225

1,758,702

262,567

1,805,751

2,634,226

393,281 Add:





















Depreciation 530,874

640,577

95,636

1,026,582

1,242,220

185,459 Amortization 33,928

31,392

4,687

59,579

62,446

9,323 Interest expenses 33,798

23,102

3,449

49,380

82,737

12,352 Income tax expenses 254,859

438,205

65,422

404,497

693,424

103,525 EBITDA 2,125,684

2,891,978

431,761

3,345,789

4,715,053

703,940























Add:





















Share-based compensation expense —

—

—

248,027

178,980

26,721 Adjusted EBITDA 2,125,684

2,891,978

431,761

3,593,816

4,894,033

730,661



(1) Net of income taxes of nil





Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





(in thousands, except for share and per share data)







Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,292,172

1,805,181

269,506

1,825,797

2,711,451

404,810 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense (1) —

—

—

248,027

178,980

26,721 Adjusted Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,292,172

1,805,181

269,506

2,073,824

2,890,431

431,531























Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per ordinary share/ADS





















Basic 827,015,267

809,733,116

809,733,116

827,755,090

809,214,926

809,214,926 Diluted 827,015,267

809,733,116

809,733,116

827,755,090

809,214,926

809,214,926























Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 1.56

2.23

0.33

2.21

3.35

0.50 Diluted 1.56

2.23

0.33

2.21

3.35

0.50























Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 1.56

2.23

0.33

2.51

3.57

0.53 Diluted 1.56

2.23

0.33

2.51

3.57

0.53























(1) Net of income taxes of nil

























