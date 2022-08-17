NIAAA: Dr. Paule Joseph Selected as the Inaugural American Academy of Nursing Fellow at the National Academy of Medicine

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientist and certified nurse practitioner Paule V. Joseph, Ph.D. M.S., FNP-BC, FAAN, is the inaugural 2022-2024 American Academy of Nursing (AAN) Fellow at the National Academy of Medicine (NAM). Dr. Joseph's selection will be announced in person at the Annual Meeting of the NAM in Washington, D.C. on Monday, October 17.

Paule V. Joseph, Ph.D. M.S., FNP-BC, FAAN (PRNewswire)

"I congratulate Dr. Joseph on her selection for this first-of-its-kind fellowship," said George F. Koob, Ph.D., Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). "Dr. Joseph's unique professional background, stellar research accomplishments, and commitment to patient care have certainly been an asset to the NIAAA and the alcohol field more broadly. I look forward to the new ways in which this opportunity will expand her leadership as a scientist and public health professional."

The AAN Fellowship at NAM aims to provide talented, early career scientists in the field of health and nursing with the opportunity to improve patient care and the quality and breadth of public health research.

"I am honored to be selected for this fellowship. This role will provide me with a unique opportunity to provide a nursing perspective on health policy discussions at a national level. I will be able to leverage my research on chemosensation and nutrition to inform policies and consensus statements to move the mission of the Academy to improve health equity and the overall health of the nation," said Dr. Joseph. "As an early career scientist, this fellowship is an unparalleled opportunity to work in the policy space."

Dr. Joseph is a researcher at the NIAAA with a joint appointment at the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR). Her work also explores the intersection between chemosensation, environment, culture, nutrition, and dietary norms and behaviors as they relate to substance use disorders and obesity. She is interested in research to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and management of disorders involving the chemical senses (taste, smell, and chemesthesis), and how the brain uses these sensations to guide eating, alcohol consumption, and drug-taking behaviors. Dr. Joseph is also interested in the brain systems that underlie motivational processes—and how they may be different in individuals with obesity or alcohol, or other substance misuse.

"Dr. Joseph is highly innovative and a rising star at the NIH, developing a unique and clinically highly significant research program in the field of chemosensation, obesity, and alcohol use disorder," said NIAAA Clinical Director David Goldman, M.D.

"Dr. Joseph is well on her way to becoming an international leader in nursing, nutrition, and chemosensory science," said Joan K. Austin, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, and distinguished professor emerita at the Indiana University School of Nursing, and a mentor to Dr. Joseph. "She will benefit from opportunities to engage and participate in evidence-based healthcare and public health studies to improve care for patients nationally and globally."

Dr. Joseph is currently a Lasker clinical research scholar, clinical investigator, and chief of the Section of Sensory Science and Metabolism in Division of Intramural Clinical and Biological Research at the NIAAA and NINR. She earned a Master of Science as a family nurse practitioner from Pace University in 2010, and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 2015, conducting research at Monell Chemical Senses Center. She completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the NIH in 2017.

