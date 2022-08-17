Hyperledger Global Forum 2022 Set to Tackle Blockchain Interoperability, CBDCs, Climate Change, Digital Identity, Tokenomics and More

More than 100 Speakers will Take the Stage in Packed Three-Day Dublin Event

SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies, announced agenda details for Hyperledger Global Forum 2022 (#HyperledgerForum, HGF), which will take place from September 12-14 at the Convention Centre Dublin in Ireland. The packed agenda will tackle key business and technical topics, including blockchain interoperability, CBDCs, climate change, digital identity and tokenomics.

More than 100 speakers will take the stage for talks, panels, demos and hands-on workshops.

Highlights include these keynotes:

The Evolution of Ireland's Blockchain Ecosystem - Lory Kehoe , Coinbase and Blockchain Ireland

ESG with a little Help from Indy - Dr. Andreas Kind , Vice President Cybersecurity & Trust, Siemens AG

The Metaverse Continuum Creates a Defining Moment for Blockchain Leaders - Melanie Cutlan , Managing Director, Metaverse Technology Capabilities Lead, Accenture

Additional speakers will include:

Bob Crozier , Chief Architect, Head of Enterprise Architecture, Head of Global Blockchain, Allianz Technology

David Treat Senior Managing Director, Global Metaverse Continuum Business Group & Blockchain Lead, Accenture & Hyperledger Governing Board Chair

Eli Androulaki, Distinguished Research Scientist, Decentralised Trust Research Strategy & Manager, IBM

Heather Leigh Flannery , Founder & CEO, Equideum Health

Juan Jiménez Zaballos, Chief Executive Officer, Alastria

Rob Palatnick , CTO, DTCC

Shashank Rai , Chief Technology Officer, United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC)

Yifan He , CEO, Red Date Technology

"There has been an impressive amount of market evolution, technology development and innovation in the two plus years since we last held an in-person Hyperledger Global Forum," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "Our community has been a driving force in advancing blockchain for business and building the open source foundation for an increasingly decentralized world. This year's event will be more than just an opportunity to reconnect, share successes, bring new ideas to the table and plan next steps. It will also be a celebration of the power of community to build better together."

Inclusive agenda, inclusive community

HGF is the largest annual gathering of the Hyperledger community. It draws attendees from academia, governments, nonprofits and start-ups as well as major technology and end user companies from around the world. Hyperledger Foundation aims to create an event that is both valuable and welcoming to all. Some of the key ways the Hyperledger team and community have worked together to give HGF broad appeal and access, in keeping with an "All are Welcome" ethos, include:

Community-led Program Committee - To ensure a compelling content agenda that aligns with top-of-mind issues for the community, Hyperledger Foundation turned the selection process over to a community-led Program Committee.





Community Fair - A new addition to the "hallway track" of the conference, the Community Fair will be a dedicated space for connecting with leaders from across the Hyperledger Special Interest Groups, Working Groups and Regional Chapters. The goal is to make it easier for community members to make valuable connections and find people and resources that align with their interests and needs, regardless of where they are in their enterprise blockchain journey.





Diversity scholarships - With the assistance of DTTC, Hyperledger Foundation is also providing scholarships to 25 students, researchers, independent contributors and government or non-profit employees from as far as Bolivia , El Salvador , India and Sénégal to ensure they can attend HGF.





Free child care - To make HGF more accessible to parents of young children, Hyperledger Foundation will provide free child care during all three days of the conference sessions.





Commitment to health and safety - To enter HGF, attendees must show proof of being fully vaccinated or of a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of presenting the results at the event. In addition, masks will be required inside the conference center.





Focus on community connections - Hyperledger Foundation is hosting this as an in-person event to facilitate critical community connections. There will be an emphasis on providing attendees non-stop opportunities for knowledge sharing, collaboration and networking, including a night of celebration at the historic Guinness Storehouse.

View the full schedule, sponsors and activities at:

https://events.linuxfoundation.org/hyperledger-global-forum/program/schedule/

About Hyperledger Global Forum (#HyperledgerForum)

Hyperledger Global Forum is the biggest annual gathering of the global Hyperledger community. It is a unique opportunity for contributors, members, service providers and enterprise end users from around the world to meet, align, plan and hack together in person. The event is open to everyone involved or interested in using, developing or learning more about Hyperledger's open source enterprise blockchain technologies. Attendees will hear directly from those who are actively developing and deploying Hyperledger technologies as well as technology and business leaders who are shaping the future of enterprise blockchain. They will also have the chance to talk directly with Hyperledger project maintainers and the Technical Steering Committee, collaborate with other organizations on ideas that will directly impact the future of Hyperledger Foundation, and promote their work among the communities.

Event sponsors and partners include Accenture (Diamond and Keynote Translation), Siemens (Platinum), Digital Asset (Gold and Developer Lounge), Zeeve (Gold), AWS (Silver), BONbLOC (Silver), Corsha (Silver), Espeo Blockchain (Bronze), Huawei (Bronze), Kaleido (Bronze), DTTC (Diversity Scholarship), IBM (Birds of a Feather), Black Women Blockchain Council (Community Partner), Blockchain Ireland (Community Partner), Blockchain Research Institute (Community Partner), Digital Euro Association (Community Partner), Diversity in Blockchain (Community Partner), Global Blockchain Business Council (Community Partner), Trust over IP Foundation (Community Partner), Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (Community Partner), Blocknews (Media Partner), BeinCrypto (Media Partner), Cointelegraph (Media Partner), CoinSpeaker (Media Partner), Ledger Insights (Media Partner) and Merge by Fintech Nexus (Media Partner).

About Hyperledger Foundation

Hyperledger Foundation was founded in 2015 to bring transparency and efficiency to the enterprise market by fostering a thriving ecosystem around open source blockchain software technologies. As a project of the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger Foundation coordinates a community of member and non member organizations, individual contributors and software developers building enterprise-grade platforms, libraries, tools and solutions for multi-party systems using blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies. Organizations join Hyperledger Foundation to demonstrate technical leadership, collaborate and network with others, and raise awareness around their efforts in the enterprise blockchain community. Members include industry-leading organizations in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, technology and beyond. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/ .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation's projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, Hyperledger Foundation, RISC-V, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

