Build Hydrogen Connections at Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2023 Conference, Exhibition & Awards

DUBAI, UAE , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brought by Leader Associates, Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2023(CGHM2023) will be held on 14th-16th March 2023 in Palazzo Versace Dubai, UAE. As a Region's Leading Event towards Green Hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa, it will attract 1500+ Policy Makers, Oil & Gas, Energy Utilities, Investors, Project Developers, Suppliers, Hydrogen Mobility and Transportation companies and technical service providers internationally and build an information exchange and business networking platform for them, then facilitate the cooperation and boost the economic development of the hydrogen industry.

The three-day conference mainly focuses on hot topics, future development and prospects about the hydrogen industry in the Middle East and North Africa, including six parts: CGHM Strategic Summit, CGHM Live Exhibition, Hydrogen Future Awards, Diversity & Inclusion Program, 10+ Diversified Sponsorship Packages, CGHM2023 Networking Programs. At the same time, it will have the attendance of 80+ professional speakers in the hydrogen industry to present on CGHM2023 and set up panels for attendees to discuss.

Distinguished Government and Industry Companies in CGHM2022:

Government, Associations & Utilities: Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure UAE | Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia | Ministry of Energy, Mines and Environment, Morocco | Ministry of Energy and Minerals Oman | Dubai Electricity and Water Authority | Scottish Development International | Department for International Trade | British Embassy Abu Dhabi | Port of Rotterdam etc.

Oil & Gas, IPPs, Industrial: Saudi Aramco | Scatec ASA | Petroleum Development Oman | ACWA Power | Masen | EDF RENEWABLES | Eni | InterContinental Energy | AMEA Power | Octopus Hydrogen | Snam | Vitol | H2 Green Steel | Microsoft | Amazon | Evonik | Walter Tosto Spa | Petrofac | Repsol | Hyundai Motor Company | RHI Magnesita | Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC) | Engie etc.

About Leader Associates

Leader Associates is an international event organizer in the field of clean energy. Leader Associates is committed to clean energy and stands at the forefront of environmental sustainability. We put faith in our work to make renewable energy available and affordable through practical business platforms and non-business programs. Setting sail from Perth, Western Australia in 2015, Leader Associates has successfully hosted over 100 clean energy events across 5 continents and in over 20 countries worldwide.

