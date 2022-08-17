BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, commented, "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh heavily on the overall economy growth in China and SEA. Despite these headwinds in the second quarter, BEST Supply Chain Management ("SCM") achieved profitability while BEST Freight's loss has significantly narrowed compared with the first quarter. In addition, our U.S. operations continued to be profitable for the period."

"We maintained our focus on service quality, customer experience and efficiency improvement during the quarter. BEST Freight increased its on-time delivery rate by 11.4% quarter over quarter. Freight's net loss narrowed by RMB115.7 million compared with the first quarter as we continued to reduce expenses and improve operating efficiency. BEST SCM achieved profitability due to our continuous focus on high margin key accounts and our cost reduction initiatives."

"For BEST Global, we have significantly strengthened the quality of our services, including on-time delivery improvement that benefitted from the utilization of information technology and better infrastructure management of Global's operations. We will accelerate our B2B2C and cross border business among PRC, SEA and the U.S. by synergizing with SCM and Freight. With these synergies and our cross-border initiatives, we are confident that BEST Global will return to its growth trajectory by the end of this year."

"We are encouraged by the progress we have made since the launch of our Strategic Refocusing Program. Today we are operating as a leaner and more focused organization. As the pandemic eases, we are confident that BEST's strength in technology, domestic and global supply chain management and logistics capabilities will allow us to rebound strongly and on the path to profitability." concluded Mr. Chou.

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "While our second quarter revenue was impacted by the pandemic, we are pleased that our net loss from continuing operations narrowed significantly by RMB87.5 million or 27.1% quarter over quarter, excluding the one-time expenses associated with the Capital wind-down and ADS ratio change. We also maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB4.4 billion, and a net cash position of RMB1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter. As we drive value for our customers through our Freight, integrated Supply Chain Management and Global logistics solutions, we believe we are on the right path to deliver sustainable growth and profitability."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(1)

For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022: (2)

Revenue was RMB1,926.4 million ( US$287.6 million ), compared to RMB3,093.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the winding-down of the BEST UCargo business line and lower volume of Freight and Global due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue generated from UCargo was approximately RMB0.2 million ( US$0.03 million ), compared with RMB860.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Gross Loss was RMB93.8 million ( US$14.0 million ), compared to a gross profit of RMB86.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the increased unit cost of the Freight and Global businesses and winding-down of the BEST Capital business line. Gross Loss Margin was 4.9%, compared to a Gross Profit Margin of 2.8% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB337.1 million ( US$50.3 million ), compared to RMB146.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations (3 ) (4) was RMB317.2 million ( US$47.4 million ), compared to RMB116.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Diluted loss per ADS (5) from continuing operations was RMB3.88 (US$0.58) , compared to a loss of RMB1.82 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB3.63 (US$0.54) , compared to a loss of RMB1.43 in the second quarter of 2021.

EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB287.2 million ( US$42.9 million ), compared to negative RMB80.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB267.3 million ( US$39.9 million ), compared to negative RMB50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS(7)

BEST Freight – In the second quarter of 2022, the Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 20.4% of total volume, up 1.2% year over year. Freight's operations were significantly affected by the continued industry-wide logistics disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its volume decreased by 8.8% year over year, as some of its transportation fleet, hubs and sortation centers, have been restricted due to the pandemic.

However, as a result of continued expense control efforts and operating efficiency improvements in the second quarter, the net loss of Freight narrowed by RMB115.7 million or 66.8% to RMB57.4 million while its on-time delivery rate improved by 11.4% quarter over quarter.

BEST UCargo's operations and financial results are now consolidated with BEST Freight.

BEST Supply Chain Management – During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued to grow its B2B2C fulfillment network and distribution capabilities ("Cloud OFCs") while prioritizing higher-margin accounts. The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 7.6% quarter over quarter to 94.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, and the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 9.0% quarter over quarter to 58.9 million. SCM's gross margin improved by 3.9% to 8.2%, which led to a net profit of RMB12.1 million versus a net loss of RMB20.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

On the year over year basis, the resurgence of the pandemic and its related controls in the second quarter has severely impacted numbers of orders fulfilled by our B2B2C fulfillment network as many of our warehouses were restricted during the quarter. The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased by 22.0% to 94.0 million in the second quarter while the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs decreased by 19.4% to 58.9 million.

BEST Global – The pandemic and its related controls significantly impacted e-commerce businesses in SEA and restrained the cross border activities between SEA and China. As a result, Global's parcel volume decreased by 20.6% year over year, which was 30.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Despite SEA's lower volume in the second quarter, our U.S. operations continued to be profitable in the second quarter of 2022.

Others

As part of its Strategic Refocusing Program, the Company continued to wind down its Capital business line in the second quarter of 2022 and expects such winding-down to be substantially completed by the end of 2022.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YOY

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

2021 vs

2020

2022 vs

2021









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 2,230

2,438 2,223

9.3 %

(8.8 %) Supply Chain Management

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 111,332 120,471 93,960

8.2 % (22.0 %) Global Parcel Volume in SEA

(in '000) 16,100

38,761

30,782

140.7 %

(20.6 %)























FINANCIAL RESULTS(8)

For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YOY Total Freight 2,259,003 73.0 %

1,208,435 180,415 62.8 %

(46.5 %) -Freight 1,398,561 45.2 %

1,208,220 180,383 62.8 %

(13.6 %) -Legacy UCargo 860,442 27.8 %

215 32 0.0 %

(100.0 %) Supply Chain

Management 479,555 15.5 %

450,984 67,330 23.4 %

(6.0 %) Global 314,602 10.2 %

241,171 36,006 12.5 %

(23.3 %) Others(9) 40,171 1.3 %

25,855 3,860 1.3 %

(35.6 %) Total Revenue 3,093,331 100.0 %

1,926,445 287,611 100.0 %

(37.7 %)

Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,208.4 million ( US$180.4 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB2,259.0 million in the same period last year, of which, RMB0.2 million and RMB860.4 million were from the legacy UCargo business line. Freight service revenue, excluding the legacy UCargo business, decreased by 13.6% year over year, primarily resulting from an 8.8% decrease in freight volume and a 5.0% decrease in average selling price per tonne.

Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 6.0% year over year to RMB451.0 million ( US$67.3 million ) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB479.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the restrictions on certain warehouses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the discontinuation of low-margin legacy accounts.

Global Service Revenue decreased by 23.3% year over year to RMB241.2 million ( US$36.0 million ) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB314.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower parcel volume, as the pandemic and related controls significantly impacted e-commerce businesses in SEA.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment







Three Months Ended

% of Revenue

Change YOY



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

(In '000, except for %)

RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight

(2,208,103) 97.7 %

(1,302,523) (194,462) 107.8 %

10.1 % Supply Chain

Management

(436,530) 91.0 %

(413,910) (61,795) 91.8 %

0.8 % Global

(328,597) 104.4 %

(276,554) (41,288) 114.7 %

10.3 % Others

(33,876) 84.3 %

(27,273) (4,072) 105.5 %

21.2 % Total Cost of Revenue

(3,007,106) 97.2 %

(2,020,260) (301,617) 104.9 %

7.7 %

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,302.5 million ( US$194.5 million ) or 107.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The 10.1% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher fuel cost and additional costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB413.9 million ( US$61.8 million ) or 91.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The 0.8% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to restrictions on certain warehouses caused by the pandemic.

Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB276.6 million ( US$41.3 million ) or 114.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The 10.3% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume.

Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB 27.3 million ( US$4.1 million ) or 105.5% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The 21.2% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to the winding-down of the BEST Capital business line.

Gross Loss was RMB93.8 million (US$14.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a gross profit of RMB86.2 million in the second quarter of 2021; Gross Margin was negative 4.9%, compared to positive 2.8% in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB326.2 million (US$48.7 million), or 16.9% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB262.3 million, or 8.5% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to expenses associated with winding down the Capital business and one-time expenses related to the ADS ratio change. Excluding these one off expenses, SG&A expenses in the second quarter decreased by 1.9% year over year.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB42.1 million (US$6.3 million) or 2.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB47.6 million or 1.5% of revenue in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced headcount and lower revenue.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB19.9 million (US$3.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB30.0 million in the same period of 2021. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.1 million (US$0.02 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB17.6 million (US$2.6 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB337.1 million (US$50.3 million), compared to RMB146.9 million in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB317.2 million (US$47.4 million), compared to RMB116.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.88 (US$0.58), compared to a loss of RMB1.82 in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.63 (US$0.54), compared to a loss of RMB1.43 in the second quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was negative RMB267.3 million (US$39.9million), compared to negative RMB50.6 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was negative 13.9%, compared to negative 1.6% in the same period of 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,413.0 million (US$658.9 million), compared to RMB2,935.4 million as of June 30, 2021. In June 2022, the Company bought back aggregate principal amount of US$94.8 million (RMB636.5 million) of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB35.0 million (US$5.3 million) or 1.8% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2022, compared to CAPEX of RMB52.9 million or 1.7% of total revenue in the same period of 2021.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of August 8, 2022, the Company had approximately 392.9 million ordinary shares outstanding(10). Each American Depositary Share represents five (5) Class A ordinary shares.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Due to the uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing any financial guidance or revenue outlook at this time. We are driving each of our business units toward a speedy recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021 2022

2021 2022



RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

Revenue















Freight 2,259,003 1,208,435 180,415

4,302,189 2,301,249 343,567

-Freight 1,398,561 1,208,220 180,383

2,573,054 2,281,680 340,645

-Legacy UCargo 860,442 215 32

1,729,135 19,569 2,922

Supply Chain Management 479,555 450,984 67,330

927,216 859,946 128,387

Global 314,602 241,171 36,006

565,024 509,880 76,123

Others 40,171 25,855 3,860

82,461 57,955 8,652

Total Revenue 3,093,331 1,926,445 287,611

5,876,890 3,729,030 556,729

Cost of Revenue















Freight (2,208,103) (1,302,523) (194,462)

(4,238,055) (2,472,837) (369,185)

Supply Chain Management (436,530) (413,910) (61,795)

(860,036) (805,117) (120,201)

Global (328,597) (276,554) (41,288)

(593,699) (562,232) (83,939)

Others (33,876) (27,273) (4,072)

(47,183) (59,498) (8,883)

Total Cost of Revenue (3,007,106) (2,020,260) (301,617)

(5,738,973) (3,899,684) (582,208)

Gross Profit/(Loss) 86,225 (93,815) (14,006)

137,917 (170,654) (25,479)

Selling Expenses (64,790) (66,130) (9,873)

(119,871) (121,056) (18,073)

General and Administrative

Expenses (197,541) (260,079(11) (38,829)

(392,221) (460,133) (68,696)

Research and Development

Expenses (47,586) (42,127) (6,289)

(87,651) (75,302) (11,242)

Other operating income, net 98,824 116,975 17,464

140,542 119,615 17,858

Loss from Operations (124,868) (345,176) (51,533)

(321,284) (707,530) (105,632)

Interest Income 12,654 25,554 3,815

24,361 41,172 6,147

Interest Expense (38,005) (25,738) (3,843)

(73,517) (52,160) (7,787)

Foreign Exchange Loss (1,511) (107,265) (16,014)

(711) (102,420) (15,291)

Other Income 5,525 19,426 2,900

46,260 21,108 3,151

Other Expense (3,247) 20,422 3,049

(11,489) 20,042 2,992

Gain on changes in the fair value of derivative assets/liabilities - 75,757 11,310

- 63,088 9,419

Loss before Income Tax and

Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (149,452) (337,020) (50,316)

(336,380) (716,700) (107,001)

Income Tax Expense/(Benefits) 2,643 (93) (14)

(1,647) (312) (47)

Loss before Share of Net loss

of Equity Investees (146,809) (337,113) (50,330)

(338,027) (717,012) (107,048)

Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (42) - -

(42) - -

Net Loss from continuing

operations (146,851) (337,113) (50,330)

(338,069) (717,012) (107,048)

Net (loss)/income from

discontinued operations (319,636) 2,511 375

(746,723) 2,227 332

Net Loss (466,487) (334,602) (49,955)

(1,084,792) (714,785) (106,716)

Net Loss from continuing

operations attributable to non-

controlling interests (5,519) (29,256) (4,368)

(10,929) (50,134) (7,485)

Net Loss attributable to BEST

Inc. (460,968) (305,346) (45,587)

(1,073,863) (664,651) (99,231)























Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands)





As of December 31,2021

As of June 30, 2022

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,571,745

942,335 140,687 Restricted Cash 675,159

531,386 79,334 Accounts and Notes Receivables 827,631

816,393 121,884 Inventories 25,622

22,693 3,388 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 1,172,472

867,246 129,479 Short‑term Investments 147,359

1,613,776 240,930 Amounts Due from Related Parties 125,198

80,100 11,959 Lease Rental Receivables 298,364

149,309 22,291 Total Current Assets 6,843,550

5,023,238 749,952 Non‑current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 762,642

739,421 110,393 Intangible Assets, Net 55,684

65,147 9,726 Long‑term Investments 219,171

199,171 29,735 Goodwill 54,135

54,135 8,082 Non‑current Deposits 92,866

57,445 8,576 Other Non‑current Assets 111,640

74,927 11,186 Restricted Cash 1,069,244

1,325,545 197,899 Lease Rental Receivables 235,429

98,832 14,755 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 1,899,522

1,737,218 259,360 Total non‑current Assets 4,500,333

4,351,841 649,712 Total Assets 11,343,883

9,375,079 1,399,664 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Long-term borrowings-current 287,814

168,038 25,087 Convertible Senior Notes held by related parties 633,475

1,676,479 250,292 Convertible Senior Notes held by third parties 633,475

34,575 5,162 Short‑term Bank Loans 530,495

295,470 44,113 Accounts and Notes Payable 1,353,150

1,500,630 224,038 Income Tax Payable 587

461 69 Customer Advances and Deposits and Deferred

Revenue 298,353

270,169 40,335 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 1,591,639

1,116,512 166,691 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,851

1,783 266 Operating Lease Liabilities 518,248

490,091 73,169 Amounts Due to Related Parties 2,763

2,810 420 Total Current Liabilities 5,851,850

5,557,018 829,642















Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)









As of December 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

RMB

RMB US$ Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by related parties 955,097

- - Long-term borrowings 67,080

21,605 3,226 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,456,843

1,331,302 198,758 Financing Lease Liabilities 2,121

1,774 265 Other Non‑current Liabilities 24,261

27,844 4,157 Long-term Bank Loans 769,767

891,325 133,071 Total Non‑current Liabilities 3,275,169

2,273,850 339,477 Total Liabilities 9,127,019

7,830,868 1,169,119 Mezzanine Equity:







Convertible Non-controlling Interests 191,865

191,865 28,645 Total mezzanine equity 191,865

191,865 28,645 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,880 Treasury Shares (113,031)

(1,475) (220) Additional Paid‑In Capital 19,522,173

19,451,481 2,904,030 Statutory reserves 167

- - Accumulated Deficit (17,471,716)

(18,169,385)(12) (2,712,618) Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income 107,379

107,834 16,099 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 2,070,960

1,414,443 211,171 Non-controlling Interests (45,961)

(62,097) (9,271) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,024,999

1,352,346 201,900 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity

and Shareholders' Equity 11,343,883

9,375,079 1,399,664

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$ Net cash used in continuing operating

activities (193,898)

(313,558) (46,811)

(146,011)

(617,654) (92,213) Net cash generated from/(used in)

discontinued operating activities 102,306

- -

(603,532)

- - Net cash used in operating

activities (91,592)

(313,558) (46,811)

(749,543)

(617,654) (92,213) Net cash generated from/(used in)

continuing investing activities 443,819

(100,994) (15,078)

593,893

(980,536) (146,390) Net cash used in discontinued

Investing activities (118,462)

- -

(245,740)

- - Net cash generated from/(used in)

investing activities 325,357

(100,994) (15,078)

348,153

(980,536) (146,390) Net cash (used in)/generated from

continuing financing activities (118,894)

(821,512) (122,649)

155,206

(966,796) (144,339) Net cash used in discontinued financing

activities (340,467)

- -

(513,120)

- - Net cash used in financing activities (459,361)

(821,512) (122,649)

(357,914)

(966,796) (144,339) Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and

Cash Equivalents, and Restricted

Cash (37,131)

71,659 10,698

(30,415)

48,104 7,182 Net decrease in Cash and Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (262,727)

(1,164,405) (173,840)

(789,719)

(2,516,882) (375,760) Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at Beginning of

Period 3,682,129

3,963,671 591,760

4,209,121

5,316,148 793,680 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at End of Period 3,419,402

2,799,266 417,920

3,419,402

2,799,266 417,920 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash held for sales

at end of the Period 484,015

- -

484,015

- - Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash from continuing

operations at End of Period 2,935,387

2,799,266 417,920

2,935,387

2,799,266 417,920























RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 3 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(13) Total Net (Loss)/Income (57,418) 12,094 (105,085) (79,409) (107,295) (337,113) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 20,188 9,416 5,977 6,706 7,315 49,602 Interest Expense - - - - 25,738 25,738 Income Tax Expense - 45 12 24 12 93 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (25,554) (25,554) EBITDA (37,230) 21,555 (99,096) (72,679) (99,784) (287,234) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,777 1,686 1,415 128 13,934 19,940 Adjusted EBITDA (34,453) 23,241 (97,681) (72,551) (85,850) (267,294) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (2.9 %) 5.2 % （40.5%) (280.6 %) - (13.9 %)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Income/(Loss) 16,601 10,027 (55,271) (10,844) (107,364) (146,851) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 21,331 9,812 5,655 399 6,325 43,522 Interest Expense - - - - 38,005 38,005 Income Tax Expense - 215 21 (2,874) (5) (2,643) Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (12,654) (12,654) EBITDA 37,932 20,054 (49,595) (13,319) (75,693) (80,621) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 3,512 2,328 2,320 167 21,666 29,993 Adjusted EBITDA 41,444 22,382 (47,275) (13,152) (54,027) (50,628) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin 1.8 % 4.7 % (15.0 %) (32.7 %) - (1.6 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss) margin for the periods indicated:

Table 4 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net (Loss)/Income (57,418) 12,094 (105,085) (79,409) (107,295) (337,113) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,777 1,686 1,415 128 13,934 19,940 Non-GAAP Net

(Loss)/Income (54,641) 13,780 (103,670) (79,281) (93,361) (317,173) Non-GAAP Net

(Loss)/Income

Margin (4.5 %) 3.1 % (43.0 %) (306.6 %) - (16.5 %)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Income/(Loss) 16,601 10,027 (55,271) (10,844) (107,364) (146,851) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 3,512 2,328 2,320 167 21,666 29,993 Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) 20,113 12,355 (52,951) (10,677) (85,698) (116,858) Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss)

Margin 0.9 % 2.6 % (16.8 %) (26.6 %) - (3.8 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:

Table 5 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2022 (In '000) RMB US$

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (307,857) (45,962)

(666,878) (99,563) Add









Share-based Compensation Expenses 19,940 2,977

40,623 6,064 Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (287,917) (42,985)

(626,255) (93,499) Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter









Diluted 396,784,104 396,784,104

391,368,266 391,368,266 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 396,784,104 396,784,104

391,368,266 391,368,266 Diluted loss per ordinary share (0.78) (0.12)

(1.70) (0.25) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per

ordinary share 0.05 0.01

0.10 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share (0.73) (0.11)

(1.60) (0.24)











Diluted loss per ADS (3.88) (0.58)

(8.52) (1.27) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS 0.25 0.04

0.52 0.08 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (3.63) (0.54)

(8.00) (1.19)

(1) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. (2) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. (3) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (4) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. (5) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period. (6) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (7) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. (8) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated. (9) "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business unit. Results from UCargo's legacy contracts with external customers are now reported under "Freight" segment and prior period segment information were retrospectively revised to conform to current period presentation. (10) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans. (11) Including additional expenses associated with winding down the Capital business line and one-time expenses associated with ADS ratio change of RMB77,677 in aggregate. (12) Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB8,675,578. (13) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

