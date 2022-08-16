Bloomreach Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. 5000 Honorees Represent the Top .07% of Growing Companies in America, Demonstrating Bloomreach's Continued Momentum in Fueling Personalized Commerce Experiences for Businesses Around the World

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the country's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

"The story of Bloomreach is really just beginning."

"Bloomreach is honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "The past two years have been transformational for Bloomreach, and being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the incredible success of our customers and the industry-leading products our team has built. Now, we're focused on further accelerating our momentum as the leader in commerce experience, driving measurable, magical digital experiences for even more businesses around the world. The story of Bloomreach is really just beginning."

For four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America, with companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia gaining their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 represent a new cohort of fast-growing private businesses, all of which have demonstrated an ability to succeed amid supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the ongoing impacts related to COVID-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Bloomreach's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list comes at a significant time of growth for the company, which achieved 63% new annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth year-over-year in 2021 and more than doubled its valuation to $2.2 billion in 2022 . Through its solutions, Bloomreach has empowered businesses to personalize customer journeys across channels, using a unique combination of customer and product data to tailor experiences to individual customers at scale. Today, Bloomreach powers commerce experiences for hundreds of brands around the world, helping these businesses ensure the right product is put in front of the right customer — every time.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools,connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

