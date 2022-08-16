Algo Continues Growth Trajectory With Appointment of World Class Advisory Board

TROY, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, today announced six industry leaders to join their Global Advisory Board. Algo's Advisory Board will support Algo's continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge.

Algo-Advisory-Board-2022 (PRNewswire)

The Chair of Algo's Advisory Board is David Warrick, who spent over 23 years at Microsoft, most recently as their GM of Global Supply Chain & Supply Chain Technology Officer. Throughout his tenure at Microsoft, David managed across all aspects of Supply Chain, built world class teams and led with a focus on enhancing global supply chains through world-class technology solutions.

Warrick led an extensive global search to identify and select members of Algo's Advisory Board. Today, Algo is announcing the following members of its Advisory Board:

Mitat Aydindag, President, North America & Brazil at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions

Tony Bacos , SVP & Chief Digital Officer at Frontdoor

David Bingenheimer , EVP & Chief Information Officer at Ecolab

Suzanne O'Toole , GM, Cloud Operations & Innovation at Microsoft

Dov Shenkman , VP, Global Supply Chain at Medtronic

Furhan Zafar, Senior Director, Sustaining Product Operations & Accessories at Meta

"I am excited to welcome an incredible team of leaders to join our Advisory Board," explained Warrick, "These leaders will play a very important role in the future of Algo and will ensure that our strategy aligns with our customer needs and competitive landscape."

"We are honored to welcome these strategic thought leaders to our great team at Algo," said Amjad Hussain, Founder and CEO of Algo. "These individuals will be a huge asset to Algo and our growth by providing strategic guidance and vision for product management, brand awareness, sales, and marketing, as we continue to advance our mission forward."

About Algo

Algo uses technology to transform information into opportunity, breathing new life into our understanding of supply and demand, and giving retailers, distributors, and manufacturers a chance to achieve more for their organizations. Our professional services assist our clients in accelerating and maximizing the effectiveness of each phase of their digital transformation journey, from infrastructure and data management to business process optimization and automation.

Combining AI and machine learning with deep domain expertise, Algo's omnichannel SaaS platform helps suppliers and retailers plan, simulate, and execute more efficient supply chains through smart automation, actionable analytics, and digital twin technology. Algo's unique, collaborative user experience helps business users streamline sales & operations planning to avoid stock-outs, reduce write-downs and returns, and optimize inventory spend.

For more on Algo, please visit www.algo.com .

Algo, a leading innovator in sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain optimization software based in Troy, MI. (PRNewsfoto/Algo) (PRNewswire)

