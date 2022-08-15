Molly Maid® Launches Contest to Find the Nation's Messiest Kids and Pets

Leading Residential Cleaning Company Offers Moms and Dads of Children or Pets Chance to Win $500 Gift Card for Moms and Pet Parents, Kicks off August 15, 2022

WACO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid, a Neighborly company, and the leading residential cleaning franchise, is hosting a contest to find the nation's messiest kids and pets. The company is offering a chance for parents across the nation to win a Molly Maid gift certificate for sharing photos of a housecleaning disaster caused by their children or fur babies.

Molly Maid logo (PRNewswire)

Molly Maid's "Messiest Kids & Pets" contest will award five lucky winners a Molly Maid gift certificate that they can redeem at their local Molly Maid for home cleaning services. Starting August 15, participants can visit the official entry page and submit their names and a photo into the drawing. Entries are being accepted now through August 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

"Children and pets bring joy, love, and countless messes to our lives and there is still no deeper bond than that between a parent and their child or her pet. But dealing with the chaos can be overwhelming," said Molly Maid President Vera Peterson. "This national contest is our way of giving parents a chance to take a load off, enjoy their clean space and spend that precious time with their children and pets."

To learn more about the Messiest Kids & Pets contest, please visit mollymaid.com and their Facebook page on the initiative.

To provide that special person in your life with some time off and a spotless home any time of the year, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at https://www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise that cleans more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 490 Molly Maid units operating in the United States. Acquired in 2015, Molly Maid is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 26 service brands including Neighborly umbrella service brand and 5,000 franchise owners serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Neighborly brands are found at https://www.neighborly.com/ or on the Neighborly App. For more information about Molly Maid, visit https://www.mollymaid.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, visit https://franchise.neighborly.com/.

Media Contact: Haya Hart, Fishman PR, 404-808-2312 or hhart@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molly Maid