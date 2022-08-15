InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for an A-Frame Stepladder (CNP-225)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to stabilize a step ladder and prevent forward, backward or sideways rollover," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the SAFETY LADDER. My design would also offer a convenient way to keep tools organized and close at hand while working on the ladder."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an A-frame stepladder. In doing so, it increases stability and it helps to prevent tipping and rollover. It also ensures that the necessary tools are easily accessible. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

