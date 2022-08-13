OUTSET MEDICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Outset Medical, Inc. - OM

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 6, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: OM), if they purchased the Company's shares between September 15, 2020 and June 13, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Outset investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-om/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Outset and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 5, 2022, the Company disclosed negative results for 1Q2022, which, among other things, analysts attributed to the untested nature of Tablo, its flagship product which is a dialysis machine that purifies tap water and then artificially purifies and removes toxins from the blood of patients suffering from kidney failure. On this news, shares of Outset fell more than 40% over the three trading days that followed, from a closing price of $39.94 per share on May 4, 2022, to a closing price of $23.06 per share on May 9, 2022.

Then, on June 13, 2022, the Company disclosed a hold on all shipments of Tablo for home use by the FDA until proper regulatory clearance was received. The Company subsequently disclosed that the "ship hold" had been in place for weeks before investors were informed and that as a result of the hold, the Company was "suspending our prior full-year and long-term guidance.". On this news, shares of Outset fell another 33%, from a closing price of $20.41 per share on June 13, 2022, to a closing price of $13.46 per share on June 14, 2022.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement Association v. Outset Medical, Inc., 22-cv-04016.

