Manhattan School of Music Student Wins 2022 Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announces pianist Evelyn Dimov as the recipient of the 2022 Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship. Wilshire Quinn will be applying $10,000 towards her upcoming fall enrollment at the Manhattan School of Music in New York City.

2022 Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship Winner Evelyn Dimov (PRNewswire)

Wilshire Quinn received over 1,000 scholarship applications from music majors around the United States, each of which included personal statements and video performances.

Dimov, whose stage name is Evelyn Diamant, recently accepted an offer to attend the Manhattan School of Music, one of the country's top independent music conservatories.

Evelyn is an accomplished pianist from Palo Alto, California and began competing in music competitions at the age of eight. She has won multiple competitions, including the El Camino Youth Symphony Concerto Competition, Glendale Piano Competition, and VII Rosario Marciano Piano Competition.

Evelyn's talents have also empowered her to perform at music festivals around the world, in such places as Italy, Spain, Russia, France, and Switzerland.

"We are excited to grant this year's musical arts scholarship to Evelyn and applaud her unique musical talents," said Wilshire Quinn Capital CEO Christopher M. Garcia. "Evelyn's performance and personal statement were phenomenal, and her long list of musical achievements should be recognized. While listening to Evelyn play the piano, we are reminded of music's spiritual force and its ability to connect people from all walks of life—something that Evelyn continues to accomplish by performing around the world as a young musician."

Some of Evelyn's musical influences include Vladimir Horowitz, Martha Argerich, Sofya Gulyak, and Alexander Kobrin. While Evelyn does not have a favorite musical genre, she does enjoy classical, rock, indie, and pop and its various subgenres.

"I find inspiration anywhere and everywhere. My musical aspirations are to simply strive to be the best I can be and to always maximally enjoy the process of working on music and everything that comes with it," Dimov said. "I'm really looking forward to my first year at the wonderful Manhattan School of Music, getting attuned to the new environment and experiencing everything conservatory life has to offer."

About the Wilshire Quinn Scholarship

The Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship, launched in 2019, is a $10,000 annual award presented to a qualified applicant who embodies leadership in the musical arts through talents and character. The scholarship's funds are used directly for tuition, paid to the winner's educational institution.

The application process involves a brief personal statement describing what music means to the candidate, and a videoed musical performance. Applications for the 2023 scholarship will open to applicants on April 1, 2023, and the winner will be announced on or around July 1, 2023.

Visit http://wilshirequinn.com/scholarship/ to learn more about the award and application process.

About Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc.

Funding for the Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship is provided by Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. Founded in 2004, Wilshire Quinn Capital manages the privately held Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. As a premier portfolio bridge lender, both nationally and predominantly in the state of California, Wilshire Quinn is committed to strengthening local communities by supporting the arts with awards such as the Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship.

For more information about the Wilshire Quinn Scholarship or media inquiries, please contact us at info@wilshirequinn.com or 619-872-6000.

CONTACT: Emily Mesetz, 619-872-6000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc.